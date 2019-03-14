Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
CBS adding 2 Alliance games to network schedule
CBS adding 2 Alliance games to network schedule

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:04 p.m
Atlanta Legends running back Lawrence Pittman rushes in front of Orlando Apollos defensive end Anthony Moten Jr. (98) during the second half of an Alliance of American Football game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

SAN FRANCISCO — CBS is adding two Alliance of American Football games to its network schedule, including a playoff match.

After broadcasting the new league’s first game on Feb. 9, CBS turned most of its Alliance coverage to its cable outlet, CBS Sports Network. But it will now handle a conference championship game on April 21 at noon EDT.

It also will televise a Saturday afternoon game on April 6 between Memphis and San Antonio from the Alamodome. That will serve as a lead-in to the two men’s Final Four basketball games.

CBS has the Alliance’s title game from Las Vegas on April 27.

“Our focus for season one has been continued growth on and off the field. The addition of two games to CBS is a result of strong fan engagement across all platforms that continues to increase week on week, and the quality of football being played during a time when the most popular sport in the U.S. has traditionally been on hiatus,” Charlie Ebersol, said co-founder and CEO of the Alliance. “We look forward to reaching even more fans when the stakes are at its highest, as teams fight for a chance to be a part of history in the first-ever Alliance of American Football championship.”

The eight-team Alliance has played five games thus far.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.