Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Center Jimmy Morrissey accepts role as ‘the vet’ of Pitt’s offensive line | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

Center Jimmy Morrissey accepts role as ‘the vet’ of Pitt’s offensive line

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, February 28, 2019 7:09 p.m

17 minutes ago

Jimmy Morrissey didn’t want to use the word power when describing his hold on Pitt’s offensive line. He’s not that kind of leader.

But he knows he has plenty of responsibility, given he’s approaching his third season as Pitt’s starting center and the guy who calls out blocking schemes.

“Not power,” he said, “but, I guess, control of the line.”

That’s probably an apt description. The former walkon, now a junior tipping the scales at more than 300 pounds, is the only returning starter among the five offensive line positions. Tackles Stefano Millin and Alex Bookser and guards Connor Dintino and Mike Herndon exhausted their eligibility.

“I’m used to having to give calls,” he said. “Now, it’s more off the field stuff in the meeting room, making sure (his teammates know what to do). I guess I’m the vet.”

He’s a vet whose progress will be monitored closely as he recovers from an ankle injury and subsequent surgery that forced him to miss the last three games of the 2018 season. Pitt lost all three, by the way.

“We know Jimmy can play,” coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We’re going to be smart with him the entire spring.”

Morrissey went through several conditioning drills Thursday as the team prepared for the opening of spring practice Wednesday.

“It’s an ongoing process,” he said of his recovery. “I wouldn’t say I’m fully where I want to be yet. But it’s definitely nice to get out of the boot, get out of the scooter, start running around and do some O-line drills.

“I want to be out there with the boys because we have a lot of new guys. We’ll be smart about it, take it one day at a time, see how I feel.”

The only other experienced lineman is rising junior Bryce Hargrove, who filled in for Dintino who filled in for Morrissey at the end of last season.

But there are several linemen eager for a chance to play, including Upper St. Clair graduates Brandon Ford and Gabe Houy, Justin Morgan, Jerry Drake Jr., Chase Brown, Owen Drexel, Kenny Rainey III, Carson Van Lynn and Carter Warren.

“It’s time for all them to step up,” Morrissey said. “They should be excited for the challenge. I’m excited to see a lot of those guys play.”

Meanwhile, Morrissey said he notices a change in his body after regaining more than the 20 pounds he lost during rehab.

“I feel a lot stronger in the upper body, which was definitely a weakness of mine,” he said. “So, I feel confident going into the season with my upper body strength.

“I always wanted to gain a little more weight. (The injury) has allowed me to focus more time on my upper body.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


817841_web1_gtr-pitt02-040718
Pitt center Jimmy Morrissey goes through drills during spring practice Thursday, April 5, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Categories: Sports | Pitt
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.