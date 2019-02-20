Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Chad Ruhwedel helps Penguins breathe easier with first goal of season | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Chad Ruhwedel helps Penguins breathe easier with first goal of season

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 5:00 a.m
774858_web1_774858-acc787e7c13e4256b97e6fe055619c59
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel reacts after scoring a goal on the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Newark, N.J.

47 minutes ago

NEWARK, N.J. – The Pittsburgh Penguins heaved a collective sigh of relief when they finally beat the last-place New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

It was only fitting, then, that the game-winning goal was scored by a player celebrating a monkey being extricated from his back as well.

Chad Ruhwedel scored his first goal of the season late in the second period, leading the Penguins to a 4-3 victory.

“First of the year, get it in the second half,” Ruhwedel said. “It’s been a while. It felt good. I’m not going to lie.”

Ruhwedel’s first goal came in just his 15th game of the season, but he hasn’t missed any time due to injuries. He hasn’t been able to regularly crack the top six on a team that has carried as many as nine healthy NHL-caliber players on the blue line this season, but the Penguins valued him too much to risk losing him on waivers en route to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

So he did a lot of sitting.

Eventually, dominoes began to fall to get him into the lineup. First, Jamie Oleksiak was traded back to Dallas. Then, on Feb. 11, Olli Maatta got hurt, and with Justin Schultz yet to return from a broken leg, Ruhwedel’s number was called.

He performed well enough to beat out Juuso Riikola for a jersey once Schultz was back in the lineup.

He’s appeared in four straight games since, with his ice time growing to 19 minutes, 15 seconds Tuesday night.

“Definitely motivated, eager,” Ruhwedel said. “Getting a couple games in, starting to feel a little more up to speed and normal out there. Just the more games, the more touches you get, the better you feel.”

Ruhwedel’s goal came at the end of an effective shift for the Penguins’ second line. He took a pass from Evgeni Malkin at the blue line and blasted a shot past the waving stick of Zach Aston-Reese and in under the crossbar.

The goal gave the Penguins a 4-2 lead, and it proved critical when Miles Wood slid a puck past Matt Murray late in the third period.

“We had a real positive bench tonight,” Ruhwedel said. “Guys were really upbeat. Nobody got down. We just stuck to our game plan and worked our way back.”

Added to the scoring Kris Letang, Marcus Pettersson and Brian Dumoulin did Sunday afternoon against the Rangers, Penguins defensemen have scored five goals in the past two games. Ruhwedel said he thinks the scoring surge from the blue line isn’t just happenstance.

“We know that’s part of our team dynamic, for the D to be in the offense, in the offensive zone, in the rush, etc,” Ruhwedel said. “It’s something we’re going to try to stick to.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.