Chris Archer, Adam Frazier shine in spring debuts as Pirates beat Orioles | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Chris Archer, Adam Frazier shine in spring debuts as Pirates beat Orioles

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 4:24 p.m
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chris Archer celebrates after striking out the Cardinals’ Paul DeJong during the second inning Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at PNC Park.

It was a good day for spring debuts for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chris Archer got out of a first-inning jam and didn’t allow a hit while striking out the four of the seven batters he faced in two scoreless innings, and Adam Frazier got the scoring started with an RBI double as the Pirates beat the Baltimore Orioles, 10-4, Tuesday in Sarasota.

After walking the first batter he faced, designated hitter Eric Young Jr., Archer struck out the next three. Young Jr., however, stole second base and reached third on a wild pitch but was stranded when Archer got Hays to strike out swinging. Archer threw 17 strikes on 29 pitches.

Frazier started at second base and his third-inning double to deep center scored Patrick Kivlehan for a 1-0 lead.

The Pirates pulled away with a five-run fifth, as leftfielder J.B. Shuck hit his second home run in the past four games and first baseman Josh Bell hit his first home run of the spring, a three-run shot ioff Mychal Givens. Centerfielder Melky Cabrera, went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run, added an RBI single.

Kevin Kramer replaced Frazier at second base and hit a solo homer in the seventh to make it 7-2. Will Craig replaced Bell at first and hit a two-RBI single to in the ninth to make it 9-4, and Ke’Bryan Hayes added an RBI triple. Hayes is batting .500 (7 for 14) this spring, with six extra-base hits.

Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez was scratched from his scheduled appearance because of an upper respiratory infection, and is day to day.

The Pirates will play the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday in Fort Myers, and the game will be televsied nationally by ESPN. Nick Kingham is scheduled to start aaginast right-hander Josh Smith, and Kyle Crick, Richard Rodriguez, Tyler Lyons, Dovydas Neverauskas and Jesus Liranzo are expected to pitch.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

