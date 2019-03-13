Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers’ Kevin Colbert: Gaining picks was motivation to deal Antonio Brown | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Steelers’ Kevin Colbert: Gaining picks was motivation to deal Antonio Brown

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:56 p.m
877723_web1_AP_18361565191814
AP
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif.

52 minutes ago

The chance to acquire extra picks for the 2019 draft was the main reason the Pittsburgh Steelers traded All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders, general manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday afternoon.

The trade was made official shortly after the new NFL calendar began at 4 p.m. The Steelers received a third- and fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl receiver and the only player in NFL history with six consecutive 100-catch seasons.

The Steelers will have 10 picks in the April draft, including four among the top 83 selections, Colbert said in an interview with Steelers.com.

He viewed that as important “in a draft that we think is a draft that is beneficial to have as many picks as you can get.”

In addition to getting the two picks from the Raiders, the Steelers acquired a sixth-round draft choice from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for guard Marcus Gilbert.

“We believe the compensation … can benefit our efforts to improve our team in 2019 and beyond,” Colbert said in a statement released by the team. “Antonio remains one of the best players in the National Football League. We wish Antonio all the best the rest of his career.”

Brown met with the Raiders media Wednesday in Oakland. During his introductory press conference, Brown opted not to criticize the organization that employed him for the past nine seasons. That was a departure from the previous two months when he took shots at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and Colbert.

“Pittsburgh will always be my family. Those guys gave me a chance when I was a 21-year-old kid,” Brown said. “I know Steeler Nation is having a bad day today, but there’s always love. I encourage every kid who watched me work, and was inspired by everything I’ve done. I hope I continue to be a good example and be a good role model and continue to inspire people all over.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.