Steelers won’t use transition tag on RB Le’Veon Bell | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Steelers won’t use transition tag on RB Le’Veon Bell

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 1:02 p.m
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directs running back Le’Veon Bell during a game against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

It’s official: Le’Veon Bell will become a free agent in three weeks.

General manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers will not use the franchise or transition tag on the 27-year-old running back, which will allow him to enter free agency on March 13.

Colbert said the cost of the transition tag, which is $14.54 million, would be too prohibitive for the Steelers as they enter free agency. The Steelers are about $19.4 million under the salary cap, according to overthecap.com.

“Le’Veon is still a great player,” Colbert said. “We can’t afford to use the tag with the other needs that we have.”

The Steelers could have tagged Bell for a third consecutive season after issuing the franchise tag for $12.12 million in 2017 and for $14.54 million in 2018. Bell, of course, declined to sign his franchise-tag tender last year and sat out the entire season. A third consecutive franchise tag would have cost an approximate $26 million salary-cap number.

The transition tag, which more cost efficient, came with risks that Colbert didn’t want to take.

By allowing Bell to leave as a free agent, the Steelers are eligible for a compensatory draft pick in 2020. Under transition tag rules, the Steelers would have received no compensation for Bell if they declined to match an offer he received on the open market.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

