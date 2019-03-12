Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cole Tucker, Jason Martin among latest round of Pirates' spring training cuts
Pirates/MLB

Cole Tucker, Jason Martin among latest round of Pirates’ spring training cuts

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 9:27 a.m
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker tosses a baseball in the dugout during a game against the Blue Jays Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their second round of spring training cuts Tuesday, reducing their roster to 49 players.

Shortstop Cole Tucker, outfielder Jason Martin and right-handed pitchers Jesus Liranzo and Aaron Slegers were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, and right-hander Alex McRae was reassigned to minor-league camp.

Tucker batted .389 with two home runs and three RBIs in 12 Grapefruit League games. Martin batted .304 with two homers and four RBIs.

Liranzo was 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in four appearances, while the 6-foot-10 Slegers was 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four games.

There are now 22 pitchers, six catchers, 12 infielders and nine outfielders in camp, including 17 non-roster invitees.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

