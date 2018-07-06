Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Area graduates excel for Canisius rowing team

Karen Kadilak | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley grad Sydney Bischsel competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Canisius athletics
Quaker Valley grad Sydney Bischsel competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Upper St. Clair grad Lexi Heinz competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Canisius athletics
Upper St. Clair grad Lexi Heinz competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Quaker Valley grad Sydney Bischsel competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Canisius athletics
Quaker Valley grad Sydney Bischsel competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Upper St. Clair grad Lexi Heinz competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Canisius athletics
Upper St. Clair grad Lexi Heinz competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Shaler grad Jessica Fabian competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Canisius athletics
Shaler grad Jessica Fabian competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Shaler grad Jessica Fabian competes for the Canisius rowing team.
Canisius athletics
Shaler grad Jessica Fabian competes for the Canisius rowing team.

Updated 5 hours ago

Three Western Pennsylvania products earned dual honors recently as members of the Canisius rowing program.

Shaler graduate Jessica Fabian, a sophomore, made first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Quaker Valley graduate Sydney Bichsel, a junior, and Upper St. Clair graduate Alexandra “Lexi” Heinz, a sophomore, made second-team all-conference.

All three made the conference women's rowing all-academic team.

The trio was part of the first varsity eight that placed fourth of six boats at the conference championship regatta in May in New Jersey. Canisius, a private, Catholic NCAA Division I school, in Buffalo, N.Y., placed third of nine squads.

A total of 13 varsity eight athletes made all-conference first team. The second team consisted of 14 varsity eight athletes.

A total of 132 athletes made the all-academic team. To be eligible for all-academic, an athlete must complete two semesters at her school and hold a cumulative 3.20 on a 4.0 scale.

Fabian, a criminal justice major, said the path to the awards was tough.

“It can be hard to prosper in the classroom when you wake up at 5 a.m. everyday and have to choose between a nap and homework,” she said. “It is not easy juggling academics and a full-time sport.

“The honors are a great way to recognize the true hard work that goes into athletes putting their all into both school and rowing.”

Fabian looked forward to reading a lot for pleasure this summer.

Heinz, a criminal justice major, said the awards were nice after she missed the fall season with a herniated disc.

“All-academic is something I aspire to every year,” she said. “I plan to attend law school after undergrad.

“Keeping my grades up is extremely important to me.”

Bichsel, an English major, said she is lucky to attend a school that allows her to focus on both academic and athletic goals.

“I aim to find and pursue what I am passionate about,” she said. “My education has given me an opportunity to do this.

“With rowing, I simply aim to be the best version of myself for my teammates. I can't succeed if they don't succeed.”

Canisius coach Kerri Brace expects the three to continue to set the bar, and said their experience with the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing helps.

“Syd, Jess and Lexi are all very different student-athletes, with tremendously different personalities,” Brace said. “The one thing that unifies them is their awareness of how to work hard.

“Three Rivers is a very strong junior program. We are lucky to have three young women who know how to be competitive, how to be tough and how to race.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me