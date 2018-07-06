Area graduates excel for Canisius rowing team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three Western Pennsylvania products earned dual honors recently as members of the Canisius rowing program.

Shaler graduate Jessica Fabian, a sophomore, made first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Quaker Valley graduate Sydney Bichsel, a junior, and Upper St. Clair graduate Alexandra “Lexi” Heinz, a sophomore, made second-team all-conference.

All three made the conference women's rowing all-academic team.

The trio was part of the first varsity eight that placed fourth of six boats at the conference championship regatta in May in New Jersey. Canisius, a private, Catholic NCAA Division I school, in Buffalo, N.Y., placed third of nine squads.

A total of 13 varsity eight athletes made all-conference first team. The second team consisted of 14 varsity eight athletes.

A total of 132 athletes made the all-academic team. To be eligible for all-academic, an athlete must complete two semesters at her school and hold a cumulative 3.20 on a 4.0 scale.

Fabian, a criminal justice major, said the path to the awards was tough.

“It can be hard to prosper in the classroom when you wake up at 5 a.m. everyday and have to choose between a nap and homework,” she said. “It is not easy juggling academics and a full-time sport.

“The honors are a great way to recognize the true hard work that goes into athletes putting their all into both school and rowing.”

Fabian looked forward to reading a lot for pleasure this summer.

Heinz, a criminal justice major, said the awards were nice after she missed the fall season with a herniated disc.

“All-academic is something I aspire to every year,” she said. “I plan to attend law school after undergrad.

“Keeping my grades up is extremely important to me.”

Bichsel, an English major, said she is lucky to attend a school that allows her to focus on both academic and athletic goals.

“I aim to find and pursue what I am passionate about,” she said. “My education has given me an opportunity to do this.

“With rowing, I simply aim to be the best version of myself for my teammates. I can't succeed if they don't succeed.”

Canisius coach Kerri Brace expects the three to continue to set the bar, and said their experience with the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing helps.

“Syd, Jess and Lexi are all very different student-athletes, with tremendously different personalities,” Brace said. “The one thing that unifies them is their awareness of how to work hard.

“Three Rivers is a very strong junior program. We are lucky to have three young women who know how to be competitive, how to be tough and how to race.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.