Gissendanner returns to La Roche as women's basketball head coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don't call her Dorothy, but for Kamela Gissendanner, there's no place like home.

La Roche College athletics announced Thursday that Gissendanner will return as head coach of the Redhawks women's basketball program.

She returns to the La Roche campus after one year as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I La Salle University in Philadelphia.

“It's truly a blessing to be back where my head coaching career started,” said Gissendanner, a Clairton graduate who played three seasons at Penn State before embarking on a pro career that saw her make stops in the WNBA and overseas.

“The people. The College. The tradition,” Gissendanner said. “There is no place I would rather be and can't wait to get started and compete for more championships.”

Gissendanner led La Roche to five Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championships and NCAA tournament appearances in her first five seasons with the Redhawks.

She went 116-23 during her first tenure, and her teams lost only five of 90 AMCC contests.

Gissendanner was named the 2015-16 Advocates for Athletic Equity Division III Coach of the Year.

“It was an incredible opportunity this past spring when coach and I started talking about her coming back to La Roche College,” La Roche director of athletics Jim Tinkey said. “We're all excited for her return at the end of the summer and already looking forward to next November.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.