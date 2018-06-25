Seton Hill pitcher Kenny Wells named to CPL Select Team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kenny Wells wasn't sure if he would ever pitch again after a freak injury last year. But now he is one of the top pitchers in the Coastal Plain League.

Wells, a junior-to-be at Seton Hill, was named to the CPL Select Team.

A closer with the Morehead City Marlins in the collegiate summer league, Wells leads the CPL in saves (5) and has a 0.00 ERA.

He has given up just two hits and zero walks while striking out 15.

Wells suffered a serious head injury last February during an intrasquad game when a throw from a catcher to second base drilled him in the side of the head. He could not duck out of the way quickly enough .

Wells, a right-hanfer fron Lodi, Ohio, recovered and returned to the field this past season to post a 2-3 record with a 3.71 ERA for the strong-armed Griffins.

The CPL team, chosen by league coaches, officials and major league scouts, will play the USA Collegiate National Team at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

This year, the CPL teamed with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball to offer Prospect Development Pipeline events to players. The collaboration will give players an expedited recognition process, in a showcase format, so they can make prospect watch lists and draft-trackers.

Full CPL Select roster:

Position Name Team School Yr.

C *Jonathan Embry Peninsula Liberty So.

C Andres Perez Macon North Georgia So.

1B *Josh Falk Martinsville South Dakota State RS-So.

1B Chris Crabtree Holly Springs Duke Fr.

2B *Chase Dawson Martinsville Valparaiso Jr.

2B Chris Adams Asheboro Pennsylvania So.

SS *Patrick Causa Florence Mount St. Mary's So.

SS Clay Dungan Savannah Indiana State Jr.

SS #Antwaun Tucker Wilson Longwood So.

3B *Rich Ciufo Edenton Brown So.

3B Paxton Wallace Wilmington Wichita State Fr.

DH/UTL *Elijah Henderson Forest City Clemson Fr.

DH/UTL Joe Simone Florence Rider So.

DH/UTL Tyler Adams Peninsula Lincoln Memorial So.

OF *Myles Christian HP-Thomasville Middle Tennessee State Fr.

OF *Justin Dirden Savannah Southeast Missouri State Jr.

OF *Connor Tate Lexington County Georgia Fr.

OF Joey Wiemer Fayetteville Cincinnati Fr.

OF Chandler Jenkins Lexington County East Carolina RS-Jr.

OF Parker Chavers Martinsville Coastal Carolina Fr.

RHP *Tyler Follis Savannah Louisiana Tech So.

LHP Redmond Walsh Forest City Tennessee RS-Fr.

LHP Mason Green Gastonia Central Missouri Fr.

LHP Shane Drohan Lexington County Florida State Fr.

LHP Tyler Smith Martinsville Cal State Fullerton Fr.

RHP Jordan Dubberly Macon Georgia Fr.

RHP Kenny Wells Morehead City Seton Hill So.

RHP Zach Keenan Morehead City Middle Tennessee State Fr.

LHP Ethan Elliot Peninsula Lincoln Memorial Jr.

LHP Paul Hall Jr. Peninsula Virginia Tech Jr.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.