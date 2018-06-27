Franklin Regional graduate Tyler Smith joins Clarion as volunteer wrestling assistant
Updated 4 hours ago
Tyler Smith is going from the mat to the sidelines.
The former star wrestler at Franklin Regional and Bucknell joined the Clarion program Wednesday as a volunteer assistant.
“We are excited to welcome Tyler to our program and staff for the upcoming year,” Clarion coach Keith Ferraro said in a statement. “Coming off a distinguished four-year career at Bucknell, he has an understanding of what it takes to compete against high-level competition at the most important time of the year. He's going to make this program better with his knowledge and experience.”
Smith went 107-37 in his career at Bucknell, qualifying for the NCAA championships in all four seasons. He made it to the NCAA quarterfinals as a senior, finishing one victory shy of All-American status, and has the ninth-most wins in school history.
A 2014 Franklin Regional graduate, Smith became the second PIAA champion in school history as a junior, beating Cumberland Valley's Patrick Duggan in the 132-pound final. He placed fifth in the state as a sophomore and third as a senior and was a four-time WPIAL runner-up.
Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.