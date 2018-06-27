Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Franklin Regional graduate Tyler Smith joins Clarion as volunteer wrestling assistant

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Franklin Regional graduate Tyler Smith, a 141-pounder at Bucknell, advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in 2017.
Tyler Smith is going from the mat to the sidelines.

The former star wrestler at Franklin Regional and Bucknell joined the Clarion program Wednesday as a volunteer assistant.

“We are excited to welcome Tyler to our program and staff for the upcoming year,” Clarion coach Keith Ferraro said in a statement. “Coming off a distinguished four-year career at Bucknell, he has an understanding of what it takes to compete against high-level competition at the most important time of the year. He's going to make this program better with his knowledge and experience.”

Smith went 107-37 in his career at Bucknell, qualifying for the NCAA championships in all four seasons. He made it to the NCAA quarterfinals as a senior, finishing one victory shy of All-American status, and has the ninth-most wins in school history.

A 2014 Franklin Regional graduate, Smith became the second PIAA champion in school history as a junior, beating Cumberland Valley's Patrick Duggan in the 132-pound final. He placed fifth in the state as a sophomore and third as a senior and was a four-time WPIAL runner-up.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

