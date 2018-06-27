Jessica O'Donnell takes over Seton Hill softball program
Updated 4 hours ago
Seton Hill has a new softball coach.
The university announced Wednesday the hiring of Jessica O'Donnell, who was the associate head coach at Villanova the past five years.
O'Donnell replaces Bill Monstrola, a former PSAC West Coach of the Year who was not retained after three seasons and a 23-17 record in 2018.
He finished 61-67 overall.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to lead the Seton Hill University softball program, and I cannot wait to get started,” O'Donnell said.
O'Donnell, who is from Pasadena, Md., managed the offense at Villanova and specialized in infielders and catchers. She also served as softball camp director.
She previously coached at Division II Francis Marion and Community College of Baltimore. She was an all-conference and all-region player at CCBC before transferring to Maryland Baltimore County, where she was a starting shortstop for three years.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.