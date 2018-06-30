Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Seton Hill pitcher Kenny Wells selected to start in CPL all-star game

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Only a few months after being in an induced coma, Seton Hill pitcher Kenny Wells was named MVP of the 2017 PSAC Tournament.
For the first time this summer, Kenny Wells won't come out of the bullpen looking to close a game in the Coastal Plain League.

The Morehead City Marlins' standout closer, who leads the league in saves — and all-star fan votes among American team pitchers — will start in the CPL All-Star Show July 9 at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium (N.C.).

Wells, an incoming junior at Seton Hill who hails from Lodi, Ohio, will pitch the first inning for the Amercian all-stars. The hard-throwing righthander earned the most votes among pitchers on his all-star side, which explains his rare start. He has a 1-0 record, 0.00 ERA and seven saves in 9-2/3 innings.

Wells, who overcame a near-death experience last year when he was hit in the head with a throw from a catcher to second base during an intrasquad game, has 20 strikeouts and two walks this summer.

Wells did not start a game for Seton Hill last season. He appeared in 19 games, had a 2-3 record, a 3.71 ERA and a team-best fives saves.

