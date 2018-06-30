Seton Hill pitcher Kenny Wells selected to start in CPL all-star game
For the first time this summer, Kenny Wells won't come out of the bullpen looking to close a game in the Coastal Plain League.
The Morehead City Marlins' standout closer, who leads the league in saves — and all-star fan votes among American team pitchers — will start in the CPL All-Star Show July 9 at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium (N.C.).
Wells, an incoming junior at Seton Hill who hails from Lodi, Ohio, will pitch the first inning for the Amercian all-stars. The hard-throwing righthander earned the most votes among pitchers on his all-star side, which explains his rare start. He has a 1-0 record, 0.00 ERA and seven saves in 9-2/3 innings.
First college start LESSGOO!! https://t.co/S8qwa24uDX— KeNNy TriLL (@Kenny_Wells33) June 29, 2018
Wells, who overcame a near-death experience last year when he was hit in the head with a throw from a catcher to second base during an intrasquad game, has 20 strikeouts and two walks this summer.
National and American All-Star Rosters Announced for the 2018 All-Star Show hosted by the @GoBlowfish in Lexington, S.C. June 8-9. Check out the full rosters here: https://t.co/oPkGeZtab7 pic.twitter.com/Tg6xXrmddp— Coastal Plain League (@CPLBaseball) June 29, 2018
Wells did not start a game for Seton Hill last season. He appeared in 19 games, had a 2-3 record, a 3.71 ERA and a team-best fives saves.