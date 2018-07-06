South Fayette grad Lamberti returns to West Liberty as assistant coach

When the West Liberty men's basketball team went on road trips during his playing days, Mike Lamberti always sat with assistant coach Ben Howlett. He would spend most of the ride picking Howlett's brain about coaching.

It was no surprise, then, that Lamberti served as a graduate assistant at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, Fla., while completing his master's degree in the science of leadership. When Howlett, now the Hilltoppers' head coach, had a position open on his staff this summer, he said hiring Lamberti to fill the void was “a no-brainer.”

Lamberti, a 2011 South Fayette grad, was hired June 25 and has been hard at work since.

“From the day I hired him,” Howlett said, “he was in the office from early in the morning until … I don't know when because I was gone.”

Said Lamberti: “I think if I was (hired) anywhere else, give me some time. I want to see how things work here. Coming to West Liberty, I'm ready to roll into basketball season. I'm excited to get our guys back here on campus.”

Lamberti is one of the most successful players in West Liberty basketball history. During his four years there, the Hilltoppers won 123 games — Howlett said Lamberti might be the winningest player in program history — and competed in three Division II Final Fours.

He wasn't necessarily the most dazzling player — career averages of 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists — but he was what Howlett called the “glue guy.” He was the consummate role player, doing the little things that helped to win games.

Howlett expects him to bring the same mentality to his coaching duties.

“Mike's in a unique situation,” said Howlett, 30. “He actually played with the seniors who are on the team now. They got to see firsthand the importance of a guy like Mike. The new guys, something I'm going to do with them is show them film of Mike.”

Lamberti has spent his first couple weeks immersing himself in his new duties. Howlett said Lamberti's familiarity with Western Pennsylvania will help when it comes to recruiting in the area, but he needs to build relationships with schools in Ohio, from where the majority of West Liberty's players hail.

The X and O part will come more naturally since he played in WLU's system. Just as important as the technical aspects of the game, Lamberti said, is something he learned at Embry-Riddle: connecting with players on a personal level.

“Care about the other aspects of their life, not just that they're scoring baskets for you or diving on the floor for you,” he said. “As a coach, you're a life teacher.”

That, Howlett said, is something Lamberti should have no trouble doing. He said Lamberti is the type of person who can talk to a stranger and have that person walk away feeling like they are best friends.

Lamberti, meanwhile, is confident the relationship he and Howlett forged during all those road-trip chats will carry over to their coaching partnership.

“I think (our philosophies) are pretty similar,” he said. “It doesn't matter how skilled you are … if you play your butt off and have the work ethic, you have a chance on any given night.

“We're two young guys who are fired up and want to advance ourselves in this career.”

