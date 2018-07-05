Chatham names David Richards men's basketball head coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Castle native David Richards has been named the new men's basketball head coach at Chatham University, the school announced Thursday.

Richards comes to Chatham after two years as the assistant men's basketball coach at Merrimack College.

He helped guide the program to one of its best two-year runs in school history, including 39 victories and berths to consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Richards aided the development of all-conference selections Juvaris Hayes and Ryan Boulter. Hayes, an All-American in 2017-18, reached 1,000 points in just two years with the Warriors, and Boulter is two points shy of 1,000 points for his career.

“After a strong nationwide search, we feel that David is the right person to guide our program to success,” Chatham athletic director Leonard Trevino said. “His enthusiasm is contagious, and he is extremely well prepared. Coach Richards understands the type of student-athlete that will be successful at Chatham. He knows that excellence isn't just a goal we strive for but a habit that we want all our student-athletes to exhibit in everything they do.”

Before his time at Merrimack, Richards served six seasons at Robert Morris University as both a video coordinator and the director of basketball operations.

During his tenure with the Colonials, the men's basketball program posted an overall record of 111-63 and a mark of 66-24 in Northeast Conference play, appeared in two NCAA Tournaments (2010, 2015) and played in the 2012 CollegeInsider.com and 2013 NIT postseason tournaments.

While working at RMU, Richards earned a master's degree in business administration.

Between stints at Robert Morris, Richards served as an assistant coach at West Virginia Wesleyan for the 2013-14 season. The Tigers finished with an overall record of 20-12, including a mark of 15-8 in the Mountain East Conference.

Richards graduated from Westminster College in 2009 with a degree in financial economics.

He was a four-year letterman with the Titan men's basketball program and served as a team captain as a senior in 2008-09.

Richards was a part of a Westminster team that won the Presidents Athletic Conference championship in 2007.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.