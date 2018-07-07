Former Latrobe baseball star Zach Kokoska transferring to Kansas State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Zach Kokoska was only leading off base when he flirted with leaving Virginia Tech in May.

Now, he's off and running — and he hopes to swipe a new opportunity in college baseball.

The former Latrobe star and Gatorade Pennylvania Player of the Year announced Friday he is transferring to Kansas State.

It's been a long and crazy journey with ups and downs, but I now have found a home to spend the next 3 years at. With that being said, I would like to announce that I have committed to play baseball at Kansas State University to immediately start playing in the fall. #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/vDUml5wO9e — Zach Kokoska (@ZachKokoska) July 7, 2018

Kokoska initially said he was heading to Palm Beach State College but those plans changed after he received NCAA clearance to play right away at another Division I program.

A coaching change also played a key role in his move.

He will not have to sit out a year. He believes he may have gotten lost in the shuffle at Virginia Tech.

"My old coach at Virginia Tech that I committed to is now the assistant coach at Kansas State," Kokoska said. "Kansas State believes in me much more as a player, and Virginia Tech gave me limited opportunity to show what I can do with the new coaching staff."

Kokoska, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound lefthander, was recruited as an outfielder and pitcher. He played in 14 games for Virginia Tech (21-33), including one start as a designated hitter.

He hit .267 and had four RBIs. He did not pitch.

Kokoska helped lead Latrobe to WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships in 2015.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.