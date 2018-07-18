Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill announces eighth hall of fame class

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The next wave of former stars are set to take their place in the Seton Hill Athletic Hall of Fame.

The school announced its eighth class of inductees on Wednesday afternoon. It includes: Calsie Boyd (track and field), Jordan Burkes (women’s basketball), James Delaney (lacrosse), A.J. Erni (football), and Lindsay Dixon Heath (volleyball).

  • Boyd (Class of 2013) holds school indoor and outdoor records on the high and triple jumps. She was an All-American as a senior and took fourth in the high jump at the NCAA Division II Championships. She won five WVIAC titles.
  • Burkes (2011) was a three-time all-conference basketball pick and helped lead the Griffins to their only NCAA Tournament appearance. She scored 1,451 points and grabbed 574 rebounds. Her 37 points against Shepherd in 2011 remains a school single-game record.
  • Delaney (2013) helped build the foundation for the successful lacrosse program in place today at Seton Hill. He was the Lt. J.G. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Award winner as the top Division II midfielder in 2012 and ‘13. He was a two-time USILA All-American. Delaney helped the Griffins make the NCAA Tournament in 2013. He had 123 goals and 87 assists.
  • Erni (2009) played in the first football team at Seton Hill and was a four-year starter on the offensive line and earned all-conference honors three times — all-region as a senior. He helped lead the Griffins to their first NCAA playoff trip.
  • Dixon-Heath (2006) was an outstanding middle hitter and helped Seton Hill to four conference tournament appearances, and an AMC North title. She was an NAIA All-American honorable mention as a senior and finished with 409 kills and .356 hitting percentage.

The class will be inducted at the hall of fame dinner Sept. 28. They will be recognized during the homecoming football game against Clarion on Sept. 29, beginning at 4 p.m.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

