O'Donnell flees Seton Hill to coach St. Francis softball

It was a short stay for Jessica O’Donnell at Seton Hill.

Hired in late June to coach the softball program and replace Bill Monstrola, who was not retained, O’Donnell Wednesday was announced as the new head coach at NEC power St. Francis (Pa.).

O’Donnell coached five seasons at Villanova before joining Seton Hill. The surprise move forced Seton Hill to find another coach.

Westmoreland Sports Network said a new hire could be announced Thursday.

Jennifer Patrick-Swift left big-swinging St. Francis, one of the top home run hitting programs in the nation (83), to become the head coach at North Carolina State.

St. Francis won back-to-back NEC titles and has a 38-game conference winning streak.

“To say I’m excited and blessed is an understatement,” O’Donnell said in a press release. “From the moment I stepped on campus, I knew this was a place I wanted to be a part of. I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to lead the Red Flash softball program. I know I have big shoes to fill, but I also know here at Saint Francis the support around the athletic department is unmatched and that makes this such an exciting place to be.”

Her hire at Seton Hill was not mentioned in the release.

O’Donnell, from Pasadena, Calif., helped lead Villanova to a 27-24-1 mark last season. She also coached at Francis Marion, the Community College of Baltimore, and with the Florida Pride.

She played at UMBC.

Seton Hill let Bill Monstrola go after three seasons. Seton Hill went 23-17 this past season and reached the NCAA Atlantic Regional.