District Colleges

Duquesne picked second in NEC football coaches poll

Staff Reports | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 6:03 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Duquesne was picked to finish second, behind Central Connecticut State, in the preseason Northeast Conference coaches poll. The Dukes received one first-place vote.

Robert Morris, under new coach Bernard Clark, was picked to finish last in the seven-team league. St. Francis (Pa.) was slotted fourth.

The Dukes had five players named to the preseason all-conference team: WR Nehari Crawford, RB A.J. Hines, OL Alex Conley, OL Matt Fitzpatrick and DB Jonathant Istache. Crawford led FCS last season with 15 touchdown receptions.

For Robert Morris, DL Amir Fenwick and LB Adam Wollet were named preseason all-conference.

St. Francis also had five players named to the all-conference team: WR Kamron Lewis, T Mederick Flavius Jr., S Hakeem Kinard, P Andrew Zecca and S Nick Rinella.

