Former Penn-Trafford catcher Jessica Zavolta hired as Allegheny softball assistant

Former Penn-Trafford softball player Jessica Zavolta will stay on to coach at Allegheny College, where she played for the last four years.

Zavolta, a former catcher and shortstop, replaces assistant Stephanie Fort, who left to become the head coach at Thiel.

A three-time All-North Coast Athletic Conference pick, Zavolta was a four-year starter for the Gators. She started 113 games and hit .297 with 18 doubles and 56 RBIs.

“She was a large part of our success last year, and has a great deal of softball knowledge to share with our team,” Allegheny head coach Beth Curtiss said in a news release. “It is very rewarding to have another former player come back and want to continue to be a part of the Gator softball program.”

This past season, Zavolta helped lead Allegheny to a NCAC Tournament appearance. She was a first-team all-conference selection after batting .368 with four home runs and 32 RBIs.

She also coached at the youth club level for six years with Team Impact. She graduated in May.

