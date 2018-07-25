Thurman Schaetzle leaves WCCC to take job at Canisius
Hired in June to coach the Westmoreland County Community College men’s basketball team, Thurman Schaetzle has left to become an assistant at Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.
The former five-year assistant at Gannon, Schaetzle also served on fellow Erie native Tyler Stoczynski’s staff at Highlands High School.
Schaetzle served as a graduate assistant manager at Canisius while completing his Master’s degree in sports administration.
“I am really excited to be able to come back and rejoin coach (Reggie) Witherspoon and the staff at Canisius,” Schaetzle told HoopDirt.com. “This is a great opportunity to develop young men while coaching and recruiting to the standard of excellence that reflect Canisius College and coach Witherspoon, himself.”
Schaetzle’s wife is Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball coach Hayley Schaetzle. His father, Marty, is the longtime head football coach Mercyhurst.