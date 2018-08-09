Plum native Mike Miller brings NFL coaching experience to Westminster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westminster will have NFL coaching experience on its staff with the addition of Mike Miller.

Miller, a Plum High School graduate, was named the Titans’ defensive coordinator. He worked around pro teams for 13 seasons, most notably with the Arizona Cardinals during their run to Super Bowl XLIII, won by the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-23, in Tampa, Fla.

He coached wide receivers, three of whom topped 1,000 yards in Larry Fitzgerald (Pitt), Anquan Boldin and Steve Breaston (Woodland Hills) with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner rifling passes. Miller later became Arizona’s passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator.

“Mike Miller’s resume speaks for itself,” said Westminster head coach Scott Benzel, another Plum native. “For Westminster and our coaching staff to not only get a quality football mind but also a tremendous leader of men is a blessing. I’m extremely excited to work with him to make our defense, as well as our team better.”

Miller, a Clarion grad, got his start in the NFL as an offensive assistant to Bill Cowher and the Steelers in 1999. He coached tight ends with the Buffalo Bills in 2004 and had stints in NFL Europe and in the CFL before joining Arizona.

Miller had three coaching stops at Robert Morris, most recently in 2016-17 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

His first coaching job was with the Colonials in 1997, and he returned to RMU in 2006.

Westminster also hired Mike Fuhrman, another former Robert Morris assistant and former Penn State long-snapper, to coach linebackers. He is the son of former Steelers strength and conditioning coach Chet Fuhrman.

Mike Fuhrman began coaching at East Stroudsburg in 2012 and coached the freshman team at North Allegheny in 2013 before coaching in the FXFL and at Tiffin for two years.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.