Former GCC standout Tommy Pellis leaving Penn for Seton Hill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tommy Pellis wasn’t altogether homesick, he just saw a better opportunity to play college baseball in the area in which he grew up.

Pellis, the former Greensburg Central Catholic standout, announced Saturday night on Twitter that he is leaving Penn after two years and will transfer to Seton Hill.

“A lot of thought went into the decision and I think that transferring is going to give me an opportunity to reach my goal of playing at the next level,” said Pellis, a former Tribune-Review player of the year. “Also playing for coach (Mike) Marizzaldi, who I’ve respected for a long time, and being closer to home are really important to me.”

Pellis, who believed to set a WPIAL record as a senior shortstop at GCC when he batted .745, played in 21 games but started only seven last season and hit .167 with four RBIs for Penn (16-25-1). That after he started 27 of 32 games the previous year, mainly as a DH, and hit .250 with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

The former Baseball America Ivy League Preseason Rookie of the Year was not deterred by injuries so his playing time was spotty.

“There wasn’t one particular thing that happened to trigger the choice,” he said. “But throughout this season I started to realize that it wasn’t a fit for me anymore.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.