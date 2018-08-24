Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill grad Jenna Kaufman to play basketball in Ireland

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Jenna Kaufman
Jenna Kaufman

Updated 2 hours ago

Jenna Kaufman isn’t finished with her basketball career just yet.

The recent Seton Hill graduate and former Griffins star plans to play in Ireland as part of her Victory Scholar experience, in association with the Sports Changes Life Foundation.

Kaufman will take part in a one-year program in which she will attend Ulster University in Northern Ireland seeking a masters degree in sports and exercise psychology.

She will play for the Ulster team and the UU Elks Club team, and help coach young players in the region.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to continue to play basketball and to continue my education while immersing myself in a new culture,” Kaufman said in a news release. “This is just another door that basketball has opened for me, which I’m so grateful for.”

Kaufman will be the second player the Griffins’ Mark Katarski has coached to participate in the program. The other was Meghan McGuinness, who played for Katarski at Niagara. Kaufman is the first Seton Hill women’s player to graduate and play overseas.

“Jenna unequivocally earned this opportunity from her extraordinary efforts both on and off the court,” Katarski said. “This is a great reminder to all athletes as to the amazing places your sport can take you.”

The Victory Scholar Program “brings hope to young people in local communities through alternative forms of education in teamwork, sport and confidence delivered by the prestigious group of American student-athletes, who will also pursue postgraduate degrees during their time here.”

In all, 34 Victory Scholars were selected to work in community outreach programs including EHOOPS and Honor Roll.

Ulster and Chaka Travel have been working closely with the Victory Scholar program 11 years ago.

The program selects undergraduate student-athletes at American universities who have excelled in academics and sports, primarily basketball but also including golf of late.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

