Five Division III players to watch in district college football
Updated 4 hours ago
Alex Cline, Carnegie Mellon, Sr. QB
Top returning passer in Presidents’ Athletic Conference after throwing for 2,336 yards and 24 touchdowns. … Set single-season school records for yards and completions (175). … Rushed for three touchdowns.
Joseph Fiasco, Bethany, Jr. LB
Penn-Trafford graduate was second on team with 86 tackles, including 11 for loss. … Recorded three sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. … All-PAC second team.
Miguel Luis, Westminster, Sr. S
One of only two underclassmen to be named first-team All-PAC on defense in 2017. … Team-leading 74 tackles, plus six pass breakups, two forced fumbles. … Had 13-tackle game vs. Thomas More.
Trewon Marshall, Geneva, Sr. RB
Quaker Valley grad led PAC in rushing with 1,520 yards. 13 rushing TDs also led league. … Had three games of at least 215 yards rushing. … First-team All-PAC selection, one of only two underclassmen and only nonsenior skill player honored on offense
Alex Victor, Allegheny, Jr. WR
First-team All-North Coast Athletic Conference selection averaged 16.5 yards per touch from scrimmage (52 receptions, 25 rushes). … 15 receiving TDs were program record. Nine of those covered at least 30 yards and four at least 65. … Also had 75-yard TD run.
Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.