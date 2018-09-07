Greensburg Salem grad Brennan Marion brings Howard to Offut Field again for practice
Venerable Offut Field was set to host its third straight Greensburg Salem game Friday night. But not before an alum stopped by for a quick practice with his college football team.
Golden Lions graduate Brennan Marion, the avant-garde offensive coordinator at Howard University, brought the team to Greensburg for the second straight year. The Bison (0-1) held a light workout while in transit to Kent State.
Marion likes to send the message to up-and-coming youth that persistence can pay off. He has told stories of rough times growing up, uncertainty at every turn. But he is a long shot who made it. He ping-ponged between Homewood and Greensburg before settling in at the latter.
“You can make it from anywhere,” he said. “The best thing I did was come back here for my senior year.”
Marion was homeless for four months before finally playing junior-college football. That led him to Tulsa and eventually a short stint with the Miami Dolphins cut short by injury.
Now, he’s coaching Division I football and drawing up inventive plays for quarterback Caylin Newton, the brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, and an uptempo, “Go-Go” offense.