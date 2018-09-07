Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
District Colleges

Greensburg Salem grad Brennan Marion brings Howard to Offut Field again for practice

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Greensburg Salem's Brennan Marion (4) and Albert Yurinko try to stop Blackhawk's Chris Hayes during a WPIAL playoff game in Greensburg on October 29, 2004. Greensburg lost the game 38-9.
Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Brennan Marion (4) and Albert Yurinko try to stop Blackhawk's Chris Hayes during a WPIAL playoff game in Greensburg on October 29, 2004. Greensburg lost the game 38-9.

Updated 4 hours ago

Venerable Offut Field was set to host its third straight Greensburg Salem game Friday night. But not before an alum stopped by for a quick practice with his college football team.

Golden Lions graduate Brennan Marion, the avant-garde offensive coordinator at Howard University, brought the team to Greensburg for the second straight year. The Bison (0-1) held a light workout while in transit to Kent State.

Marion likes to send the message to up-and-coming youth that persistence can pay off. He has told stories of rough times growing up, uncertainty at every turn. But he is a long shot who made it. He ping-ponged between Homewood and Greensburg before settling in at the latter.

“You can make it from anywhere,” he said. “The best thing I did was come back here for my senior year.”

Marion was homeless for four months before finally playing junior-college football. That led him to Tulsa and eventually a short stint with the Miami Dolphins cut short by injury.

Now, he’s coaching Division I football and drawing up inventive plays for quarterback Caylin Newton, the brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, and an uptempo, “Go-Go” offense.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me