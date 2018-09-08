District football roundup: Duquesne wins on late touchdown run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A.J. Hines’ 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left lifted Duquesne past Valparaiso, 23-21, on Saturday.

Hines finished with 137 rushing yards and a career-high three touchdowns for the Dukes (2-1). Daniel Parr added 235 passing yards for the Dukes.

Robert Morris 22, Virginia State 19 — Jimmy Walker’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Warren Robinson with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter gave Robert Morris (1-1) a comeback win over Virginia State (0-2) and new coach Bernard Clark his first victory.

Walker hit Matthew Gonzalez over a minute earlier with an 81-yard scoring pass to pull the Colonials within five points.

Walker threw for 205 yards, and Gonzalez caught four passes for 113 yards.

Division II

East Stroudsburg 41, Seton Hill 34 — Seton Hill (0-2) had a 27-13 lead after three quarters before being outscored by East Stroudsburg, 28-7 in the fourth quarter. Ryan Barabe went 18 of 41 for 326 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Griffins. Ardell Brown had six catches for 139 yards, and Kinan Humphrey had four receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Cinque Sweeting ran 19 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Kutztown 34, Cal (Pa.) 31 — Despite Noah Mitchell throwing for 418 yards and two touchdowns, Cal (Pa.) (0-2) lost on the road to Kutztown (2-0).

Calvin Livingston caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns for the Vulcans, and teammate Tyson Hill caught eight passes for 113 yards.

Clarion 30, Lock Haven 21 — Jovante Seard came off the bench to throw for 126 yards and a touchdown to lead Clarion (1-1) past Lock Haven (0-2) in a turnover-filled game. Clarion intercepted Lock Haven quarterbacks six times, including two apiece by Dorian Johnson and Sam Fareri, and Dontae Mason picked off Clarion starter Jeff Clemens three times.

Shippensburg 25, Slippery Rock 21 — Taylor King completed 20 of 29 passes for 335 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for Slippery Rock (1-1) after replacing Andrew Koester, who went 11 for 19 with 122 yards and an interception. Carnel Harley caught seven passes for 137 yards, and Henry Litwin had seven receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. Shippensburg (2-0) held The Rock to 45 yards rushing.

Edinboro 21, Bloomsburg 16 — Walter Fletcher totaled 164 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries for Edinboro (2-0) as 21 first-half points helped build a sizable lead en route to a road victory against Bloomsburg (1-1). James Clark had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Trey Hall had 10 tackles and two interceptions.

West Chester 31, Gannon 7 — A.J. Long threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns to lead West Chester (2-0) against Gannon (0-2). Gannon’s Alex Greenawalt had six receptions for 105 yards.

Tiffin 24, Mercyhurst 20 — Charles Holland caught eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns from Nick Watson as Tiffin (2-0) won on the road at Mercyhurst (0-2). Garrett Owens led Mercyhurst with 111 rushing yards and a 63-yard scoring run and added four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Division III

Allegheny 27, Wooster 20 — Logan Lee hit Ben Bachik with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 1:26 left to give Allegheny (1-1, 1-0) an NCAC win at Wooster (1-1, 0-1). Lee replaced starter Naz Greer, who had thrown for 285 yards and two touchdowns, including a 91-yard TD pass to Alex Victor early in the second quarter. Victor finished with six receptions for 199 yards, and Tyler Balla added 116 rushing yards for the Gators.

Carnegie Mellon 31, Rochester 7 — Rory Hubbard rushed for 190 yards and a 40-yard touchdown to lead Carnegie Mellon (1-0) at Rochester (0-2). Alex Cline threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns and ran 21 yards for another score for the Tartans, which outgained Rochester, 433 yards to 265.

Washington & Jefferson 55, Thiel 0 — No. 15 Washington & Jefferson (2-0, 1-0) racked up 653 yards of offense and 35 first downs as it stormed past Thiel (0-2, 0-1) in PAC play. Jacob Adams paced the Presidents with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns, including two to Andrew Wolf, who caught six passes for 115 yards.

E.J. Thompson and Jordan West rushed for two touchdowns each while gaining 89 and 87 yards, respectively.

Westminster 27, Waynesburg 12 — Augustus Necastro completed 15 of 20 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown as Westminster (1-1, 1-0) opened PAC play by beating Waynesburg (0-2, 0-1). Jake Dougherty threw for 171 yards in the loss.

Bethany (W. Va.) 27, Grove City 7 — Randall Labrie threw three interceptions as for Grove City (1-1) turned the ball over six times in a PAC loss to Bethany (1-1). Labrie finished 8 of 20 for 109 yards. Wesley Schools gained 56 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Geneva 31, Saint Vincent 27 — Down 27-3, Geneva (1-1) scored 28 unanswered second-half points, including 22 in the fourth, for a win over Saint Vincent (0-2). Geneva’s Trewon Marshall gained 236 yards rushing on 30 carries with a touchdown. Saint Vincent’s Mike Stasko also had over 30 touches, running for 180 yards and a touchdown on 33 attempts.