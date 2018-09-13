Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill soccer teams make national rankings

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 2:48 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Seton Hill’s soccer programs are among the best in the country in NCAA Division II, as evidenced by a recent coaches’ poll.

The Griffins men’s and women’s teams have hit the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches Division II rankings, the first time that has happened since Seton Hill joined the NCAA in 2008.

The women are No. 24 in the nation and No. 3 in the Atlantic Region; the men are No. 25 in the country and No. 3 regionally.

After back-to-back overtime victories, the women’s team is 4-1 overall. They knocked off No. 12 East Stroudsburg, 3-2. The men (2-0-2) have posted a pair of shutouts, including 0-0 against Wheeling Jesuit.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

