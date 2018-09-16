Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Zane Dudek runs for 217 yards in Yale loss

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
Former Armstrong running back Zane Dudek ran for 217 yards Saturday for Yale. STEPH CHAMBERS/Tribune-Review
Former Armstrong running back Zane Dudek ran for 217 yards Saturday for Yale. STEPH CHAMBERS/Tribune-Review

Former WPIAL star running back Zane Dudek had quite a season opener Saturday for Yale, but the Bulldogs were edged out in overtime by Holy Cross, 31-28.

Dudek, a sophomore from Armstrong, ran for a college career-high 217 yards on 22 carries. One more yard, however, could have made a big difference in the result.

Yale (0-1) had the ball first in overtime but Holy Cross stopped Dudek for no gain on 4th-and-1. The Crusaders (1-2) then kicked a field goal to win the game.

Dudek (5-9, 190) was tabbed a preseason All-American after earning Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors last fall. He ran for 1,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in his debut season.

At Armstrong, Dudek, a cousin of former NFL quarterback Gus Frerotte, rushed for 6,977 career yards, including a WPIAL record 2,955 as a senior. His single-game high was 492 yards, which also was a WPIAL record until Dylan Rush of Mapletown ran for 524 last year.

