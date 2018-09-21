CCAC Boyce baseball team set to host round-robin event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The CCAC Boyce baseball team will host a round-robin set of games as part of its fall schedule Oct. 6 at the Boyce baseball field in Monroeville.

Garrett College (Md.) will take on Eastern Gateway (Ohio) at 9 a.m., and Boyce and Garrett will play at noon.

Boyce and Eastern Gateway will conclude the tripleheader at 2:30 p.m.

Boyce split a doubleheader earlier this month and is 1-1 so far this fall. A second doubleheader was postponed because of bad weather.

A two-game set with Chatham University, slated for last Saturday, was to be contested past the deadline for this week’s edition, and a doubleheader with Waynesburg University will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Boyce has 15 returning players and 25 newcomers on the roster.

Doug Johnson (Perry) and Ian Logue (Thomas Jefferson) both are back after earning all-region honors.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.