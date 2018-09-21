Point Park coach Bob Rager left record-setting legacy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bob Rager, who grew up playing basketball in the housing projects of Munhall and ended up winning more games than any coach at a four-year school in Pittsburgh history, died Wednesday at his home in Jefferson Hills. He was 67.

Rager spent 34 years at Point Park, first as a player, later as assistant coach, head coach and even athletic director for a time. From 1969 through 2016, Rager and his coach, Jerry Conboy, were the only men’s basketball head coaches at Point Park.

“They were comfortable with the things we were doing,” Rager told the Tribune-Review in 2017 as he was moving to Siesta Key, Fla., in retirement. “We sent a lot of people out into the world that (school officials) were pretty happy (with).”

He won 381 games at Point Park, more than Doc Carlson (367) and Jamie Dixon (328) won at Pitt. Rager said the key to success was his familiarity with the players.

“We had similar backgrounds. I told (the players), ‘If I can get out of that situation, you can, too.’ I was a second-chance guy. I can’t lie. People used to joke I was a players’ coach. I really liked that.”

He preached a run-and-gun style of offense, demanding they shoot within seven seconds.

“We did everything that was unconventional,” he said.

And it worked. Point Park led the NAIA in scoring four times, topped by a 93.2 average during the 2012-13 season.

Former Point Park coach Gabe Bubon, who played for Rager during the 1999-2000 season and was his assistant for 13 years, kept up regular telephone conversations with his boss and mentor even after he retired.

For several reasons, basketball season won’t be the same for Bubon, who resigned from Point Park in June to become head coach at his alma mater, Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio.

“Bob and I worked really well together because I understood his craziness,” Bubon said. “He appreciated loyalty. That meant so much to him. Once he realized I was loyal to him and Point Park, we became best friends.

“My life will never be the same without him. I will truly miss our phone conversations, which would consist of anything from how do we deal with one of our crazy players to this chicken wing recipe he got off this old homeless guy in Florida. He was one of a kind and will be truly missed.”

While splitting his retirement between Jefferson Hills and Siesta Key, Rager spent time swimming in the Gulf of Mexico and fishing off the pier at Anna Maria Island.

He put an appropriate exclamation point on his career when he served as an assistant coach on the Warriors, his 7-year-old grandson Colton’s YMCA basketball team. Point Park used to practice at the downtown Pittsburgh YWCA on Wood Street.

A celebration of Rager’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Andrew E. Reilly Memorial Park, 1201 Clairton Boulevard (Route 885), Jefferson Hills.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.