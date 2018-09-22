District football roundup: Rivers-led Slippery Rock tops Seton Hill in PSAC opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill’s Colton Mitchell passed for 399 yards and three touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Griffins fell to Slippery Rock, 49-26, on in PSAC action.

Mitchell completed 33 of 55 attempts for Seton Hill (0-4, 0-1).

Roland Rivers completed 16 of 30 passes for 327 yards and five passing touchdowns for Slippery Rock (3-1, 1-0 PSAC) . He added 80 rushing yards and a touchdowns on 12 carries.

Cal (Pa.) 40, Edinboro 35 — Noah Mitchell’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Hill with 5:20 left in the game gave Cal (Pa.) (2-2, 1-0) the PSAC win against Edinboro (3-1, 0-1).

Mitchell threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and teammade Jordan Jordan Dandridge caught nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Lamont McPhatter II intercepted two passes and returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown for the Vulcans.

Clarion 14, Gannon 9 — Alec Heldreth recorded seven tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, a forced fumble and scored on a fumble recovery as Clarion (3-1, 1-0) won its PSAC opener by defeating Gannon (0-4, 0-1).

IUP 34, Mercyhurst 7 — Lenny Williams scored two touchdowns and tallied 255 total yards, including 193 yards passing, assisting the Crimson Hawks in building a 24-7 halftime advantage. IUP (4-0, 1-0 PSAC) cruised the rest of the way over Mercyhurst (1-3, 0-1). Austin Hence gained 120 yards on seven catches for the Lakers.

NCAA Division I FCS

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46 — Isaac McCray’s 26-yard scoring run with 3:09 left in the game spoiled Robert Morris’ comeback bid against Bryant (3-1, 1-0) in NEC play. Bryant led by 18 points early in the third quarter before Robert Morris (1-3, 0-1) went ahead with 6:46 left in the game on quarterback Jimmy Walker’s second touchdown run of the quarter. Walker threw for 238 yards and a touchdown while teammate Alijah Jackson rushed for 109 yards and two TDs.

NCAA Division III

Westminster 21, Bethany 3 — Aaron Pierce had two interceptions, including an 18-yard return for a touchdown, as Westminster (3-1, 3-0) intercepted four passes on way to beating Bethany in a PAC matchup.

No. 12 Washington & Jefferson 62, Grove City 10 — Jacob Adams threw for 276 yards and six touchdowns as Washington & Jefferson (4-0, 3-0 PAC) scored 48 points in the first half against Grove City (1-3, 0-3). Andrew Wolf caught six passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns for the Presidents, who amassed 564 total yards of offense. Wesley Schools ran for 117 yards in the loss.

Carnegie Mellon 42, Saint Vincent 27 — Rory Hubbard ran for 81 yards and a touchdown, caught five passes for 25 yards and returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to lead Carnegie Mellon (2-1) to victory over Saint Vincent (0-4).

Alex Cline threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns for the Tartans while teammate Willie Richter caught four passes for 111 yards and a TD. Zavion Thompson threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns for St. Vincent.

Waynesburg 10, Geneva 7 — A 10-yard run by Trewon Marshall gave Geneva (2-2, 2-1) a 7-0 halftime lead, but the Golden Tornadoes gave up 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points, including a 20-yard field goal by Garrett Horne with 14 seconds remaining, as Waynesburg (1-3, 1-2) earned its first win this season in a defensive struggle.

Allegheny 25, Ohio Wesleyan 17 — Two touchdown passes from Logan Lee and a 41-yard field goal from Zach Bednarowicz earned Allegheny (2-2, 2-1) a come-from-behind victory after trailing Ohio Wesleyan (1-3, 1-1) by a 17-9 score with 12:43 left in the third quarter.