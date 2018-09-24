IUP football moves to No. 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Off to a scorching 4-0 start, IUP football jumped a spot in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

The Crimson Hawks flattened Mercyhurst Saturday, 34-7, in a PSAC West game as the defense posted five sacks and forced two takeaways.

IUP could soon be flirting with the top spot.

Former No. 1, Texas A&M Commerce, the defending national champion, was upset last week by No. 22 Colorado State-Pueblo, 23-13.

Minnesota State (4-0) is the new No. 1 this week.

Grand Valley State (4-0) is No. 3, Ferris State (4-0) is No. 4 and Midwestern State (4-0) rounds out the top five.

IUP plays at Cal U (2-2) Saturday night in the annual Coal Bowl game.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.