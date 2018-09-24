Brymn named women's coach at Westmoreland County Community College

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Community College announced Monday that James Brymn of Penn Township is the new women’s basketball head coach.

He replaces Gene Brisbane, who was not retained after the 2017-18 season. Brisbane coached for three seasons and compiled a 50-29 record, including a conference title and trip to the regional finals.

A WCCC official said the school does not comment on personnel moves.

“We are excited to have James take over the women’s basketball program here at Westmoreland,” Brian Rose, WCCC director of athletics and recreation, said in a release. “His experience and leadership will help grow our program and develop a strong team in the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association).”

Brymn has been the assistant girls basketball coach at Penn-Trafford High School for the past 10 seasons.

He is a graduate of Duquesne University.

Brymn will begin recruiting for the team, which will open the season Nov. 5 at home against Penn State Dubois. He will be seeking to hire an assistant women’s basketball coach to help round out his recruiting efforts.