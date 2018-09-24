Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
District Colleges

Brymn named women's coach at Westmoreland County Community College

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 6:09 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

Westmoreland County Community College announced Monday that James Brymn of Penn Township is the new women’s basketball head coach.

He replaces Gene Brisbane, who was not retained after the 2017-18 season. Brisbane coached for three seasons and compiled a 50-29 record, including a conference title and trip to the regional finals.

A WCCC official said the school does not comment on personnel moves.

“We are excited to have James take over the women’s basketball program here at Westmoreland,” Brian Rose, WCCC director of athletics and recreation, said in a release. “His experience and leadership will help grow our program and develop a strong team in the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association).”

Brymn has been the assistant girls basketball coach at Penn-Trafford High School for the past 10 seasons.

He is a graduate of Duquesne University.

Brymn will begin recruiting for the team, which will open the season Nov. 5 at home against Penn State Dubois. He will be seeking to hire an assistant women’s basketball coach to help round out his recruiting efforts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me