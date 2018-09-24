Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
District Colleges

Greensburg Salem grad Klimchock named full-time assistant at Penn State Behrend

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 7:48 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Chris Klimchock will always be remembered for the game-winning basket his senior season at Greensburg Salem that lifted the Golden Lions to an upset over Chartiers Valley in the PIAA Class AAA second round in 2009.

That’s when Klimchock, with the scored tied, drove the length of the court and hit a floater down the lane at the buzzer to stun the Colts, 68-66, and friend T.J. McConnell.

“Every player dreams of hitting a game-winning shot,” Klimchock said. “I’ll never forget that game or feeling.

“Every year at that time I think about what we did as a team for the school and the City of Greensburg. Not too many teams get a chance to play in the state championship game.”

Greensburg Salem’s coach at the time, Paul Sapotichne, said when Klimchock drove past midcourt with 3.9 seconds left, he knew he had time to get to the basket. When Klimchock put up the shot at Gateway, everyone stood and watched in amazement.

The win helped the Golden Lions reach the state finals for the first time after one-point wins against Farrell, the District 10 champion, in the quarterfinals and WPIAL champion Hampton in the semifinals. Greensburg Salem lost to District 12 champion Archbishop Carroll in the title game.

Klimchock will take that wealth of basketball knowledge as a player and coach to Erie and Penn State Behrend. He was named men’s basketball assistant coach after the college elevated him to full-time status. Klimchock was a graduate assistant the past two seasons while he earned his masters of business administration.

“It means a lot for them to hire me as a full-time coach,” Klimchock said. “I’m excited to work with a great group of guys.

“I’ll continue to recruit potential student-athletes and assisting the coach on scouting, working with the guards at practice and doing the day-to-day tasks of an assistant.”

Klimchock is a 2014 graduate of Saint Vincent where he was two-year starter, captain and first-team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference selection. He spent the first two years of his college career at Edinboro, where he was a three-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week and two-year letter winner.

Klimchock graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology and went on to earn a master of science in organizational and professional communication from Regis College in May 2016.

Klimchock spent one season as a student assistant coach at Saint Vincent and was an assistant coach for two years at Regis. He also worked at numerous basketball camps and was a member of the Hoop Group Elite staff at Albright College.

He follows in his father’s (Rick) shoes in the coaching ranks. His dad, the current Greensburg Salem girls coach, coached the Saltsburg (1990-91) and Jeannette (1992-2006) boys, the Franklin Regional girls (2012-15) and was an assistant at Greensburg Central Catholic (2017) and Saint Vincent (2007-08). He also coached football and track.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me