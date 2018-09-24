Westmoreland campus clippings: Queen rules for W&J football

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Zack Queen had one interception coming into this football season at Washington & Jefferson. But the senior cornerback picked off two passes in Saturday’s game, helping the Presidents to a dominant, 62-10 win over Grove City.

Queen, a Penn-Trafford graduate, added six tackles and broke up two more passes in the victory. He is one pace for a career season with 19 tackles and three interceptions. He has played in 25 career games.

Football

Allegheny

Senior tailback Tyler Balla (Greensburg Central Catholic) ran for 175 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 39 yards in a 25-17 win over Ohio Wesleyan. Senior linebacker Seth Warburton (Greensburg Central Catholic) added three tackles a 1.5 sacks for the defense.

Duquesne

Junior linebacker Brett Zanotto (Franklin Regional) had a team-high 11 tackles as the Dukes lost 42-21 at FBS Hawaii.

IUP

Junior linebacker Nick Amendola (Norwin) led the No. 3 Crimson Hawks (4-0) with 10 tackles in a 34-7 victory over Mercyhurst. The Crimson Hawks moved to No. 2 in the national AFCA coaches’ poll.

Robert Morris

Three local players had pass receptions in a wild, 49-46 loss to Bryant. Freshman receiver Anthony DelleFemine (Norwin) had three catches for 55 yards; redshirt sophomore tight end Steve Petrick added two catches for 35 yards; and junior wideout Tim Vecchio (Penn-Trafford) pulled in two passes for 20 yards as the Colonials racked up 396 yards, 238 in the passing game.

Slippery Rock

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Trey Blandford (Penn-Trafford) had four tackles, one for a loss, and a sack in the Rock’s 49-26 victory over Seton Hill.

Blandford is a transfer from Indiana State.

Waynesburg

Senior Andrew Brncic (Franklin Regional) made six tackles in a 10-7 win over Geneva.

Men’s soccer

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman Carson Gilarno was named AMCC Offensive Playerof the Week. He tied a school record with four goals as UPG blanked Hilbert, 6-0. He also tied a program mark with 11 shots. Juniors Josh Algarin (Southmoreland) and Orazio Barbarino, who is from Moscow, also scored for the Bobcats. Senior Reese Laurell earned his fourth shutout.

Gilarno tied Matt Grove and Ryan Stetz, who also scored four goals in 2006.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Cris White was named PAC Rookie of the Week after scoring his first goal in a 2-0 victory against Penn State Altoona.

Women’s soccer

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Emily Indof (Greensburg Salem), a Duquesne transfer, scored three goals as the Lions downed La Roche, 5-2. The hat trick gives her five goals this season.

Pitt-Greensburg

The Bobcats opened AMCC play with a 5-0 win over Hilbert as they pelted the Hawks with 27 shots at Ridilla Field.

Senior Bri Burgunder scored twice, while freshman McKenzie Huntebrinker, junior Tori Conroy and sophomore Allie Grimm each had one goal in the win, while junior Kaitlyn Watson (Belle Vernon) and freshman Lauren Yoder shared time in goal for UPG. Yoder picked up AMCC Defensive Player of the Week.

Seton Hill

The Griffins, who recently ascended to No. 20 in the country in Division II, rallied for a thrilling, 3-2 victory over Cal (Pa.) Sunday.

Juniors Italia Biondi (Penn-Trafford, Melanie Renda (Franklin Regional) and Emily LoPresti all scored for the Griffins (6-2, 5-2). LoPresti’s winner found the net about 10 minutes into the second half.

Women’s tennis

Saint Vincent

Freshman Maura Skelley was named PAC Rookie of the Week. She went 6-0 last week, including a 3-0 marl at No. 1 doubles with senior Lucy Bojdos.

Men’s basketball

Penn State Behrend

Chris Klimchock (Greensburg Salem) was promoted to full-time status as an assistant coach. He has been as assistant for two years. Klimchock was a two-year starter at Saint Vincent after transferring from Edinboro. Klimchock also coached at Saint Vincent for a year and spent two years at Regis.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.