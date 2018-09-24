A-K Valley campus clippings: Hill gives Cal (Pa.) a thrill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tyson Hill gave the Vulcans a thrill.

The Valley graduate, a sophomore wide receiver at Cal (Pa.), scored the go-ahead touchdown Saturday in the Vulcans’ 40-35 victory over Edinboro in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West opener. The 18-yard score came with 5 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.

Hill caught a career-high nine passes in the game, for 91 yards and the touchdown, and has 25 receptions for 353 yards and two scores in four games this season, all career highs.

Allegheny

Senior Tyler Balla (New Kensington/GCC) rushed for a season-high 175 yards and a touchdown in a 25-17 victory over Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday. The 5-foot-8 running back added five catches for 39 yards in the win. Senior Marcus Davenport (Valley) added eight tackles, including five for loss, and two sacks, while sophomore Chase Balla (Valley) had three tackles.

IUP

Sophomore Justice Evans (Vandergrift/Central Catholic) rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown as the Crimson Hawks beat Mercyhurst, 34-7, in a PSAC West game on Saturday.

Robert Morris

Sophomore Brayden Thimons (Highlands) had four tackles and a pass breakup in a 49-46 loss to Bryant on Saturday. Sophomore Nick Bisceglia (Kiski Area) kicked a 25-yard field goal and five extra points.

Slippery Rock

Redshirt sophomore Chad Kuhn (Kiski Area) had five tackles, including one for a loss, in a 49-26 win over Seton Hill.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior Cody Milsom (Knoch) led all Presidents tacklers with 12, including three for a loss, in a 62-10 Presidents’ Athletic Conference rout of Grove City on Saturday. Sophomore Max Garda (Burrell) added seven tackles for W&J, and sophomore Jack Ryan (Burrell) carried four times for 36 yards.

Waynesburg

Junior defensive lineman Cody Edwards (Deer Lakes) finished with three tackles, and senior Austin Kline (Springdale) added two as the Yellow Jackets shut down Geneva’s triple-option offense for a 10-7 victory on Saturday.

Men’s golf

Allegheny

Junior Andrew Reynolds (Plum) fired back-to-back rounds of 69 to finish in second place at 6-under-par at the Montgomery Cup in Delaware, Pa. He made nine birdies over the two rounds to record the third-lowest total in school history and help the Gators claim the tournament’s team title.

Gannon

Sophomore Michael Marsico (Fox Chapel) had a career-best round of 73 on Monday, helping him finish in a tie for sixth at the Mercyhurst Fall Invitational at Lake View Country Club in North East. He finished with a two-round score of 150, 6-over par.

Men’s soccer

Geneva

Freshman Colin Joyner (Kiski Area) assisted on a goal for his first career point as Geneva beat La Roche, 5-0, last week.

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior Orazio Barbarino (Plum) scored his second goal of the season on a penalty kick as the Bobcats beat Hilbert, 6-0, on Saturday.

St. Vincent

Freshman Cris White (Highlands) was named PAC Rookie of the Week on Monday after scoring his first collegiate goal last week, helping to propel the Bearcats to a 2-0 victory over Penn State Altoona.

Women’s soccer

Geneva

Freshman Lexi Dell (Freeport) scored in the 27th minute, giving the Golden Tornadoes the only goal they needed in a 1-0 victory over Marietta on Saturday. It was her second goal of the season.

St. Vincent

Freshman Hannah Irvine (Deer Lakes) fed Natalie Luppold for the game-winning goal in the 58th minute as the Bearcats beat Pitt-Bradford, 2-1.

Women’s volleyball

Thiel

Freshman Courtney Grubbs (Freeport) was named PAC Rookie of the Week on Monday. The setter, who leads the conference with 425 assists this season and ranks second with 8.17 assists per set, dished out 53 in a 3-2 victory over La Roche College last Wednesday. That total was the highest in a match this season for any player in the conference. She finished the four matches last week with 144 assists, 50 digs, nine blocks, seven kills and five aces. Senior Jess Kelley (Freeport) had 38 kills on the week to lead the team.