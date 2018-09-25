Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Hempfield grad Morgan DeFloria Named PSAC Central Division Volleyball Athlete of the Week

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 6:33 p.m.

It was quite a week for Shippensburg senior Morgan DeFloria.

The Hempfield graduate had 31 kills and 23 digs in helping the Shippensburg women’s volleyball team to a 2-0 week.

For her efforts, DeFloria was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Central Division Volleyball Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

It is the second PSAC weekly award of her career.

Shippensburg (14-2, 4-0 PSAC) swept previous conference unbeatens Seton Hill and Cal (Pa.) this past weekend. The Raiders have now set a school record with 13 consecutive victories.

Against Seton Hill, DeFloria delivered a match-high 19 kills, the most by a Raider in a three-set match since September 2013. She also had nine digs, an ace and two blocks.

Against Cal (Pa.), DeFloria had a team-high 12 kills and 14 digs for her ninth double-double of the season.

DeFloria’s previous PSAC weekly honor came last season, nearly one year to the day (Sept. 26, 2017).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

