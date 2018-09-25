Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

WPIAL alumni named to D3football.com Team of the Week

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
Allegheny defensive lineman Marcus Davenport pursues the quarterback during a game in the 2017 season.
Allegheny athletics
Updated 15 hours ago

A couple of WPIAL football alumni highlighted D3football.com’s Team of the Week, released Tuesday.

Allegheny senior defensive lineman Marcus Davenport, a Valley graduate, and Washington and Jefferson senior linebacker Cody Milsom, a Knoch graduate, each made the team after their performances last weekend.

Davenport made eight tackles, including five tackles for loss — the most by an Allegheny player since the statistic began getting recorded in 2001 — and two sacks in the Gators’ 25-17 win over Ohio Wesleyan. He leads the North Coast Athletic Conference with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Milsom finished with a career-high 12 tackles (11 solo), including three for a loss, in W&J’s 62-10 rout of Grove City. The 12 tackles were a career high, and his 11 solo tackles ranked first in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference last week.

In addition, W&J sophomore wide receiver Adam Wolf earned a spot on the team after catching six passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Grove City.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

