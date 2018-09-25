Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

IUP men's basketball No. 3 in Street & Smith preseason poll

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 7:33 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

The IUP men’s basketball team is No. 3 in the NCAA Division II preseason rankings in the recently released Street & Smith’s Basketball Yearbook for the 2018-19 season.

National power and Atlantic Region foe West Liberty State (W.Va) is ranked No. 1 with Bellarmine at No. 2, while Lincoln Memorial and West Texas A&M round out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 has Saint Anselm at No. 6, Virginia State at No. 7, Southern Nazarene at No. 8, St. Cloud State at No. 9, and Cal Poly Pomona at No. 10.

The Crimson Hawks return three starters from last year’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West regular-season title team.

Included in that trio is Indiana native and The Kiski School graduate Dante Lombardi, a senior guard who returns for his third year as the Crimson Hawks’ starting point guard.

He’s a three-time PSAC honoree who ranks sixth in school history with 397 assists.

Junior guard Malik Miller, a Farrell (District 10) grad, averaged 10.3 points per game off the bench last year and has been a top reserve each of his two years.

IUP makes its exhibition debut Nov. 2 against Kentucky at historic Rupp Arena.

The season officially begins Nov. 9 and 10 with the program’s annual IRMC/Hilton Garden Inn Classic. IUP will host Concord and No. 6 Virginia State.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

