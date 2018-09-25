Westmoreland campus clippings: Moore helps Westminster volleyball extend streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senior defensive specialist Rachel Moore (Greensburg Central Catholic) had a match-high 29 digs to lead the Westminster volleyball team past Washington & Jefferson, 3-2. She added 14 digs, and freshman Sam Kelly (Penn-Trafford) added 14 assists in a 3-0 win over Thiel that upped the Titans’ winning streak to 13.

Women’s volleyball

Bethany: Senior defensive specialist Reilly Parker (Norwin) had 43 digs across a pair of PAC wins over the weekend.

Saint Vincent: Sophomore Mary Popp and freshman Caitlyn Figuly had seven kills each to lead the Bearcats past Pitt-Greensburg, 3-0. Junior Sarah Wozniak added eight blocks, and senior Meghan Taylor nine digs.

The Bearcats also rallied for a 3-2 win at Geneva as Popp had 12 kills and 27 digs, senior Marissa O’Dell added 21 assists, 12 kills and 11 digs and Cassie Murcko had 11 kills. Senior libero Meghan Taylor gave SVC a career-high 33 digs in the victory.

Penn State Behrend: Senior Lexi Irwin (Hempfield) was named AMCC Player of the Week. She led the Lions to three victories, including a 28-assist, 10-dig, nine-kill performance in a 3-0 win over Grove City. In her last four matches, she totaled 102 assists, 29 kills and 28 digs. Against Franciscan, the setter went 11 for 13 with no errors in a 3-0 victory.

Shippensburg: Senior Morgan DeFloria (Hempfield) was named PSAC Central Player of the Week. She helped the Raiders (14-2) win their school-record 13th straight match as she put down 12 kills and had 14 digs in a 3-0 win over Cal (Pa.). She added 19 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Seton Hill, the most kills by a Shippensburg player since 2013.

Men’s soccer

Seton Hill: The Griffins returned to the United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings, sliding into the No. 25 spot this week. The team had fallen out of the poll after reaching No. 25 two weeks ago.

Seton Hill is No. 3 in the Atlantic Regional rankings. Last week, the Griffins tied Millersville, 1-1, and blanked Cal (Pa.), 1-0.

Men’s golf

Penn State Altoona: Freshman Ethan Yohe (Franklin Regional) tied his season-low score with a 76 to finish second at the Lycoming College Invitational at Williamsport Country Club. Sophomore Jake Mrvos (Norwin) posted his best score of the season, an 82 that placed him 10th.

The Lions finished second in the team standings.

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats won the Westminster Invitational in the rain at New Castle Country Club, using a tiebreaker to edge Grove City after the teams tied at 324. Nate Yackovich shot 79 to lead SVC and finished third overall, and Brendan Shaughnessy posted an 80, Ryan Owrey 82, JP Duffy 83 and Jimy Dolan 84. Dolan’s score did not count toward the team total, but it was used as the tiebreaker to settle a winner.

Women’s golf

Penn State: Sophomore Olivia Zambruno (Greensburg Central Catholic) posted rounds of 76, 72 and 76 to finish at 8-over 224 and tie for 23rd at the 22nd Nittany Lion Invitational. Penn State won a tiebreaker over Washington to take the team title, charging back from 11 strokes down with a 9-under total of 279 in the final round. It’s Penn State’s third title in four years at the event.

Point Park: Freshman Olivia Stawovy (Greensburg Central Catholic) shot 91 to take seventh place at the Westminster Fall Invitational at New Castle Country Club.

Saint Vincent: Sophomore Sydney Ball shot 83 to take second place at the Westminster College Invitational, her second runner-up finish of the fall season. Freshman Emily Kraisinger (Mt. Pleasant) finished 19th.

Ball was named PAC Player of the Week.

Women’s cross country

Grove City: Senior Mackenzie Tressler (Greensburg Salem) finished 22nd at the Waynesburg Invitational in a time of 23 minutes, 31.73 seconds.

Penn State Behrend: Sophomore Kelley Giles (Norwin) crossed the finish line in 26:51.63 to take seventh place at the Franciscan Invite. Teammate Hannah Brougher (Franklin Regional) came in 21st in the 6K race.

Women’s tennis

Cincinnati: Freshman Maria Santilli (Norwin) teamed with Emma Miceli to go 3-0 and take home a co-championship in the Bradley Flight at the Bradley Invitational in Peoria, Ill.

Honors

IUP

Joe Bellissimo (Derry) was inducted Saturday into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame. A former wide receiver, his career 18.3 yards-per-catch average was a record that stood for 24 years. Bellissimo was an all-state wideout and started on IUP’s 1964 PSAC West championship team. He went on to coach South River High School, where he guided Joe Theismann and Drew Pearson, (N.J.) and then Derry High School from 1971-77, where he later became superintendent.

Mick Watson, another Derry product, was Bellissimo’s quarterback. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.