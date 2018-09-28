Penn Hills grad Holt progresses as scorer during sophomore season at Lock Haven

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last season, Lock Haven sophomore Reggie Holt was adjusting to the level of competition at the collegiate soccer level, while making sure he was fully recovered from multiple ACL tears.

After finishing tied for the team lead in goals his freshman season, Holt was hoping to continue progressing during his sophomore season.

In limited minutes off the bench, the Penn Hills graduate has capitalized on his opportunities by finding the net three times.

Holt scored his first goal of the season in 4-0 win for Lock Haven (4-4-1, 2-2) at Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action Sept. 12.

In the following game, Holt scored twice in a 6-0 win over Pitt-Johnstown in conference play Sept. 15.

For his efforts during the week of play, Holt was selected as the co-PSAC Player of the Week.

“I’m very appreciative of the honor but my mindset is focused on our end goal, which is to play all the way through October and into November,” Holt said.

During his freshman season, Holt started 16 of the 18 games for the Bald Eagles. Even though Holt isn’t being used in a starting role this season, Lock Haven coach Patrick Long has seen continued progression in Holt’s game.

“Reggie has a very attack-minded approach to the game. He’s opportunistic and finds ways to be in the right spot at the right time. Because of that, the goal scoring has come and his confidence has continued to grow,” Long said.

“In college soccer, you don’t want to be peaking in August. You want to be progressing, and hopefully by the end of September and into October, you’re playing some real good soccer.”

After his freshman campaign, Holt focused on improving his conditioning and his ball skills as he didn’t have to recover from a previous injury.

“I’ve gained that confidence because I don’t have to nurse that injury as much anymore. I feel like I can do a lot more and be more of presence for my team,” Holt said.

Along with Holt’s three goals, the Bald Eagles have been led by Sibiski, junior defender Andrew Moore and junior midfielder Brian Flatter. The three players have scored 11 goals for the Bald Eagles this season.

After starting the season with a 1-0 loss to Le Moyne and scoreless tie with West Virginia Wesleyan, the Bald Eagles won four of their next five matches.

With the meat of the PSAC schedule still in front of them, the Bald Eagles want to make sure the most recent back-to-back losses to Slippery Rock and Shippensburg don’t turn into an extended losing streak like last season.

Lock Haven, which finished 6-8-4 overall with a 3-6-2 conference record last season, lost six straight matches before ending the season in a 1-1 tie with Cal (Pa.).

“It wasn’t the way we wanted to finish our season, but we were very optimistic heading into the season. No matter of the results this year we are always going to stay optimistic,” Holt said.

“We want to make sure we get something out of each and every day whether it’s a win, loss or practice. We want to remain optimistic and learn from anything you can.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.