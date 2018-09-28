Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Penn Hills grad Holt progresses as scorer during sophomore season at Lock Haven

Andrew John | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
Reggie Holt
Lock Haven athletics
Reggie Holt

Updated 2 hours ago

Last season, Lock Haven sophomore Reggie Holt was adjusting to the level of competition at the collegiate soccer level, while making sure he was fully recovered from multiple ACL tears.

After finishing tied for the team lead in goals his freshman season, Holt was hoping to continue progressing during his sophomore season.

In limited minutes off the bench, the Penn Hills graduate has capitalized on his opportunities by finding the net three times.

Holt scored his first goal of the season in 4-0 win for Lock Haven (4-4-1, 2-2) at Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action Sept. 12.

In the following game, Holt scored twice in a 6-0 win over Pitt-Johnstown in conference play Sept. 15.

For his efforts during the week of play, Holt was selected as the co-PSAC Player of the Week.

“I’m very appreciative of the honor but my mindset is focused on our end goal, which is to play all the way through October and into November,” Holt said.

During his freshman season, Holt started 16 of the 18 games for the Bald Eagles. Even though Holt isn’t being used in a starting role this season, Lock Haven coach Patrick Long has seen continued progression in Holt’s game.

“Reggie has a very attack-minded approach to the game. He’s opportunistic and finds ways to be in the right spot at the right time. Because of that, the goal scoring has come and his confidence has continued to grow,” Long said.

“In college soccer, you don’t want to be peaking in August. You want to be progressing, and hopefully by the end of September and into October, you’re playing some real good soccer.”

After his freshman campaign, Holt focused on improving his conditioning and his ball skills as he didn’t have to recover from a previous injury.

“I’ve gained that confidence because I don’t have to nurse that injury as much anymore. I feel like I can do a lot more and be more of presence for my team,” Holt said.

Along with Holt’s three goals, the Bald Eagles have been led by Sibiski, junior defender Andrew Moore and junior midfielder Brian Flatter. The three players have scored 11 goals for the Bald Eagles this season.

After starting the season with a 1-0 loss to Le Moyne and scoreless tie with West Virginia Wesleyan, the Bald Eagles won four of their next five matches.

With the meat of the PSAC schedule still in front of them, the Bald Eagles want to make sure the most recent back-to-back losses to Slippery Rock and Shippensburg don’t turn into an extended losing streak like last season.

Lock Haven, which finished 6-8-4 overall with a 3-6-2 conference record last season, lost six straight matches before ending the season in a 1-1 tie with Cal (Pa.).

“It wasn’t the way we wanted to finish our season, but we were very optimistic heading into the season. No matter of the results this year we are always going to stay optimistic,” Holt said.

“We want to make sure we get something out of each and every day whether it’s a win, loss or practice. We want to remain optimistic and learn from anything you can.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me