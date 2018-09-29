St. Francis softball names AnnaMarie Gatti assistant coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

AnnaMarie Gatti was one of the top strikeout pitchers in the WPIAL when she played at Greensburg Central Catholic and Southmoreland.

She committed to Syracuse when she was a sophomore and continued to mow down batters at the collegiate level.

But now she is taking her pitching expertise to the sidelines as a coach. St. Francis (Pa.) hired Gatti, a Scottdale native, as a graduate assistant.

Gatti joins the staff of first-year coach Jessica O’Donnell, who initially was going to lead the team at Seton Hill before joining the Red Flash.

At Syracuse, Gatti was an All-Region pitcher, winning 33 times and finishing 22 complete games over three seasons. She went 12-7 as a senior last year with a 3.16 earned-run average for the Orange (30-20).

She was a fourth-round draft pick in the American Softball Association. She went 5-4 in her first season as a professional.

Gatti logged some coaching experience with the Rhode Island Thunder travel program.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.