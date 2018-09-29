St. Francis softball names AnnaMarie Gatti assistant coach
Updated 7 hours ago
AnnaMarie Gatti was one of the top strikeout pitchers in the WPIAL when she played at Greensburg Central Catholic and Southmoreland.
She committed to Syracuse when she was a sophomore and continued to mow down batters at the collegiate level.
But now she is taking her pitching expertise to the sidelines as a coach. St. Francis (Pa.) hired Gatti, a Scottdale native, as a graduate assistant.
Gatti joins the staff of first-year coach Jessica O’Donnell, who initially was going to lead the team at Seton Hill before joining the Red Flash.
At Syracuse, Gatti was an All-Region pitcher, winning 33 times and finishing 22 complete games over three seasons. She went 12-7 as a senior last year with a 3.16 earned-run average for the Orange (30-20).
She was a fourth-round draft pick in the American Softball Association. She went 5-4 in her first season as a professional.
Gatti logged some coaching experience with the Rhode Island Thunder travel program.
Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.