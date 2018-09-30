Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Slippery Rock football team honors late police officer Brian Shaw

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 10:09 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Slippery Rock paid tribute Saturday to former football player Brian Shaw, killed in the line of duty in his work as a New Kensington police officer last November.

As part of Slippery Rock’s Salute to Military and First Responders game, Shaw’s family served as honorary captains and received the game ball after The Rock’s 41-21 win over Mercyhurst.

A Burrell graduate, Shaw kicked for the Slippery Rock football team and graduated from the university in 2015.

“I’m really glad we were able to win this game and present that game ball to Brian’s parents,” Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz said in a statement. “Brian was an incredible young man and one of the most well-liked guys that has ever played in our program. This win was for him and that family.”

