District college football roundup: Slippery Rock upsets No. 14 IUP

Wes Hills scored the go-ahead touchdown from a yard out with just over 2 minutes remaining to lead Slippery Rock (5-1, 3-0) to a 30-27 win over No. 14 IUP (4-2, 1-2) in PSAC action.

Hills finished with 126 yards rushing on 26 carries. Roland Rivers threw for 293 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Slippery Rock.

Lenny Williams led IUP with 350 yards passing, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Justice Evans, who finished with 117 yards receiving, caught two touchdowns.

Gannon 48, Seton Hill 28 — Senior Marcus Jones rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns to lead Gannon (1-5, 1-2) over Seton Hill (0-6, 0-3) in PSAC play. Jones, who has 3,343 career rushing yards, broke the school career record previously held by Sterline Pierce. Gannon quarterback Jason Dambach threw for 102 yards and a touchdown and added 77 rushing yards, including a 70-yard scoring run. Ryan Barabe threw for 289 yards and a touchdown for Seton Hill, but he also threw an interception that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown by Martell Davis in the third quarter.

Cal (Pa.) 41, Clarion 27 — Noah Mitchell went 19 of 32 for 204 yards passing and three touchdowns to lead Cal (Pa.) (4-2, 3-0) to a win over Clarion (4-2, 2-1) in PSAC play. Nelson Brown led the Vulcans with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jeff Clemens led Clarion with 282 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mylique McGriff rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Dana Jackson led Clarion with 126 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Mercyhurst 24, Edinboro 6 — Garrett Owens ran for 148 yards and a touchdown as Mercyhurst (2-4, 1-2) defeated Edinboro (4-2, 1-2) in a PSAC matchup. Doug Altavilla completed 15 of 17 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and Andrew Tomko paced Edinboro’s offense with 184 passing yards. All of the game’s scoring came in the first half.

NCAA Division I FCS

Bryant 21, Duquesne 20 — Daniel Parr led Duquesne (3-3, 0-1) with 239 yards passing and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Dukes fell to Bryant (4-1, 2-0) in their NEC opener. Parr connected with Stew Allen for both touchdown passes. A.J. Hines led the Dukes with 75 yards rushing and a score on 19 carries. Price Wilson led Bryant with 196 yards passing and two touchdown passes.

Central Connecticut 56, Robert Morris 35 — Central Connecticut (3-3, 1-0) amassed a school and NEC record 699 yards of offense in its win at Robert Morris (1-4, 0-2). Jacob Dolegala threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns, both to Courtney Rush, who caught six passes for 167 yards. Drew Jean-Guillaume ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Jimmy Walker threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns for the Colonials while teammate Alijah Jackson ran for 124 yards and two scores.

NCAA Division III

No. 10 Washington & Jefferson 44, No. 16 Case Western Reserve 36 — Jordan West gained 339 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Washington & Jefferson (6-0, 5-0) to the PAC victory against Case Western Reserve (4-1, 3-1). West ran for 181 yards and and two touchdowns, including a 98-yarder, and caught nine passes for 158 yards and four TDs. Drew Saxton threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns for Case Western Reserve. The teams combined for 1,028 yards of offense.

St. Vincent 35, Thiel 13 — Zavion Thompson threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. Vincent (1-4. 1-3) to a victory over Thiel (0-6, 0-5) in PAC action. Ariel Martinez led the Bearcats with 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns on seven receptions. Martinez also had a rushing touchdown. Nick Barca led Thiel with 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Thiel was held to 117 yards of total offense.

Bethany 26, Geneva 20 — Luke Lloyd connected with Trewon Marshall to make it a one score game early in the fourth quarter, however, the Golden Tornadoes (2-3, 2-2) lost to Bethany (3-3, 3-2) in PAC action. Geneva had 233 yards of total offense. Carlin Bason rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns for Bethany.

Waynesburg 24, Carnegie Mellon 21 — Garret Guthrie kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the game to give Waynesburg (3-3, 3-2) the PAC win against Carnegie Mellon (2-3, 1-3). Tyler Perone threw for 222 yards and a touchdown for Waynesburg, which trailed by seven heading into the fourth quarter. Alex Cline threw for 161 yards and one touchdown for the Tartans.

Grove City 36, Westminster 33 — Josh Ehst connected with Cody Gustafson for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 7 seconds remaining to lead Grove City (3-3, 2-3) to a victory over Westminster (3-3, 3-2) in PAC action. Ehst led Grove City with 230 yards passing, the winning touchdown pass and added a rushing touchdown. Wesley Schools paced Grove City on the ground with 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 34 carries. Shamon Walker led Wesminster with 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns.