Weekend College Top 10: Historic performance lifts W&J

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. West’s best for W&J in victory

Junior running back Jordan West (Washington) had 339 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as No. 10 Washington & Jefferson outlasted No. 16 Case Western Reserve, 44-36, in a matchup of PAC unbeatens Saturday. The yardage total was the eight most for a single game in PAC history and the second highest in school history. West rushed 20 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught nine passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on a 75-yard reception and 98-yard rush in the fourth quarter to put the Presidents ahead 44-28 with 3 minutes, 38 seconds left. The 98-yard rush is the second longest in conference history. Junior Jacob Adams went 22 of 35 for 291 yards and four TDs for W&J (6-0, 5-0). Drew Saxton (South Fayette) threw five touchdowns for Case Western (4-1, 3-1).

2. The Rock slips past IUP

Senior Wes Hills’ 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left capped a 14-play, 84-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes as Slippery Rock knocked off the No. 14 Crimson Hawks, 30-27, on Saturday. The Rock (5-1, 3-0 PSAC West) remain tied for first in the division with Cal. IUP (4-2, 1-2), which was No. 2 in the nation two weeks ago, dropped its second straight. Hills finished with 126 yards rushing and 56 yards receiving for Slippery Rock, which totaled 516 yards and 32 first downs. Junior quarterback Roland Rivers threw for 293 yards and a touchdown and ran for 68 yards and another TD. Senior defensive back Kyle Hall recorded 10 tackles and two interceptions for The Rock, who held IUP to 69 rushing yards and a 2.6-yard average. Crimson Hawks senior quarterback Lenny Williams (Sto-Rox) threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Sophomore Justice Evans (Central Catholic) caught three passes for 117 and two touchdowns.

3. Cal (Pa.) football storms past Clarion

Freshman Noah Mitchell threw for three first-half touchdowns as the Vulcans (4-2, 3-0) scored touchdowns on five of their first seven drives and won 41-27 in a PSAC West matchup with first place on the line. Clarion (4-2, 2-1) entered the game allowing 17.6 points per game, which ranked third in the conference. Cal junior Lamont McPhatter (New Castle) finished with 10 tackles, an interception (his fifth), a fumble recovery and a blocked kick, and junior Nelson Brown had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Mylique McGriff ran for 137 yards and and two touchdowns for Clarion, and junior Dana Jackson had four catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

4. It’s 17 for 17 for Pitt women’s volleyball

The No. 8 Panthers extended the best start in school history with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 victory over Boston College on Sunday in the ACC. Sophomore Kayla Lund had 14 kills, and redshirt junior Stephanie Williams contributed nine kills. Pitt improved to 6-0 in the conference. The Panthers are approaching the longest winning streak in school history: 24 games in 1987.

5. Grove City football wins on late TD

Sophomore receiver Cody Gustafson caught a 2-yard touchdown from freshman Josh Ehst with seven seconds left to help the Wolverines defeat Westminster, 36-33, in the PAC on Saturday. Ehst threw for a career-high 230 yards and ran 16 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Gustafson had eight receptions for 87 yards. Junior Wesley Schools rushed 34 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns and became the second player in program history to eclipse 3,000 career yards for Grove City (3-3, 2-3). Senior Shamon Walker ran for a career-high 114 yards and two touchdowns for Westminster (3-3, 3-2).

6. Surging Waynesburg edges Carnegie Mellon

Senior Garrett Guthrie (Trinity) hit a 35-yard field goal with 1 minute, 56 seconds left as the Yellowjackets prevailed 24-21 in the PAC on Saturday. CMU got the ball back, but Waynesburg senior safety Andrew Brncic (Franklin Regional) intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage to seal the victory. Junior Tyler Perone (Seton LaSalle) passed for 222 yards and a touchdown and ran for another TD for the Yellowjackets (3-3, 3-2), which extended its winning streak to three, their longest since 2014.

7. W&J field hockey improves to 11-0

Senior Rachel Buyan scored twice and became the fourth player in program history to reach 100 points as the No. 19 Presidents beat The Sage Colleges, 5-0, on Sunday. Buyan’s 43 career goals rank third in school history. W&J held a 35-1 advantage in shots, and sophomore Rena Israel (North Allegheny) lowered her NCAA-leading goals-against average to 0.11. The Presidents improved to 5-0 in the Empire 8.

8. Pitt men’s soccer clips Clemson in OT

Sophomore Edward Kizza scored twice, including the winner early in the second overtime, to lift the Panthers to a 2-1 victory Friday in the ACC. Kizza leads the team with eight goals. Pitt moved to 6-5, 2-3, with all five losses coming to ranked opponents. Clemson dropped to 5-5-1, 0-4.

9. Gannon’s Jones breaks school rushing record

Senior Marcus Jones ran for 264 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Golden Knights past Seton Hill, 48-28, in the PSAC West on Saturday. Jones upped his career total to 3,343 yards, passing Sterling Pierce, who ran for 3,334 yards from 1996-99.

10. CMU men’s cross country takes first in invitational

Sophomore Naveen Pai placed first in a field of 104 runners as the Tartans won their Hampton Inn Pittsburgh-University/Medical Center Invitational on Saturday. Seven of the top 10 finishers were from Carnegie Mellon, including sophomore Arthur Dzieniszewski in second and junior Hunter Hartshorne in fourth. Duquesne, which was led by a fifth-place finish from junior Zack Weland, took second as a team, followed by Point Park.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.