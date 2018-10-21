Westminster snaps Washington & Jefferson winning streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westminster (5-3, 5-2) held Washington & Jefferson (7-1, 6-1) to 20 total yards in the first half in its 27-20 Presidents’ Athletic Conference win.

The loss snapped the Presidents 20-game regular-season winning streak.

Paul Gonzalez recorded 10 tackles and an interception for Westminster’s defense, which limited Washington & Jefferson to 179 total yards.

Augustus Necastro tossed for 112 yards and a touchdowns for Westminster, and Tyler Greene rushed for 85 yards.

Zac Quattrone scored on a 71-yard interception return for Washington & Jefferson, which trailed 20-7 at halftime before tying the game in the third quarter.

Carnegie Mellon 41, Thiel 7 — Rory Hubbard rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns as Carnegie Mellon (4-3, 3-3) defeated Thiel (0-8, 0-7) in PAC play.

Alex Cline completed 13 of 16 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown for the Tartans, and Nick Barca ran for 101 yards to pace Thiel’s offense.

Waynesburg 12, Saint Vincent 10 — Tyler Perone hit Nick Moretti with a 9-yard scoring pass with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the game to give Waynesburg (4-4, 3-4) the PAC win at Saint Vincent (1-6, 1-5).

Garret Guthrie added field goals of 39 and 40 yards for Waynesburg.

Tekoah Guedes threw for 123 yards and ran for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Bearcats.

Division I

Robert Morris 49, Central State 45 — Despite allowing 614 total offensive yards, Robert Morris (2-5) totaled 539 yards to pull the four-point victory in a high-scoring nonconference matchup with Central State (3-5).

Two first-quarter touchdown passes from Jimmy Walker to Matthew Gonzalez set up the Colonials with a 21-7 advantage after one quarter, a lead that was not surrendered.

Alijah Jackson ran for 153 yards and a touchdown, and Teren Stephens added 135 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Colonials.

Duquesne 27, St. Francis (Pa.) 20 — A.J. Hines ran for 165 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown as Duquesne beat St. Francis (Pa.) in an Northeast Conference matchup.

Daniel Parr added 183 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Dukes.

Cyrus Holder caught seven passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns for St. Francis, which led 13-6 at halftime.

Division II

Allegheny 54, Kenyon 10 — The Allegheny defense held Kenyon (0-7, 0-6 North Coast Athletic Conference) to just 23 yards on the ground, outgaining the Lords, 532-241, in total offense.

The Gators (4-3, 4-2) were ahead 34-3 at halftime before scoring 20 points in the third quarter. Logan Lee completed 19 of 31 passing attempts for 368 yards and five touchdowns.

Dwaine Barber gained 131 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, and Alex Victor had six receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Gators.

Edinboro 56, Seton Hill 12 — Walter Fletcher ran for a school-record 328 yards and four touchdowns as Edinboro (5-3, 2-3) totaled 619 yards in its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference win over Seton Hill (1-7, 1-4).

Kyle Galyk added 112 rushing yards and one touchdown, and Jarrod Kellar threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

James Clark caught five passes, giving him the Fighting Scots’ career record of 195, for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Jones threw for 251 yards and both Seton Hill touchdowns.

Cal (Pa.) at Mercyhurst — The game was suspended because of weather with 2:39 left in the second quarter. Cal (Pa.) lead 6-0.

IUP 43, Gannon 34 — Lenny Williams Jr. threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 140 yards and a touchdown to lead IUP (6-2, 3-2) to a road PSAC West victory over Gannon (2-6, 2-3). Marcus Jones gained 142 yards and scored three touchdowns on 27 carries for the Golden Knights.

Slippery Rock 28, Clarion 13 — In PSAC play, Wes Hills ran for 206 yards and a touchdown to lead Slippery Rock (7-1, 5-0) to victory at Clarion (4-4, 2-3). Roland Rivers III threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns and added 72 rushing yards for Slippery Rock, which outgained Clarion, 505 yards to 214.