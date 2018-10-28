Norwin grad Kolano named MAC soccer player of week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lexie Kolano transferred to Akron because she thought her offensive opportunities would increase on the soccer pitch.

Her plans panned out.

Kolano’s role became more prominent as the season progressed and she helped the Zips make the conference playoffs. She saved her best play for last and it came with conference honors.

The sophomore forward from Norwin was named Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Week after a two-goal performance in a 3-2 win over Buffalo that clinched the Zips a spot in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 3 Western Michigan, though, edged No. 6 Akron, 1-0, on Sunday.

The Zips finished at 8-10-2.

Kolano, who left Cincinnati for Akron, had a career-high six shots in the win over Buffalo. Her goal in the 75th minute was the game winner.

Kolano had three goals and two assists for the season.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.