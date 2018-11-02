Pitt adds former Ligonier Valley, Kent State star Grimm to softball staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt thinks it has hit a home run with the latest addition to its softball coaching staff.

Former Ligonier Valley and Kent State power-hitter Maddy Grimm will work with the Panthers as a volunteer assistant, the university announced Friday.

“It’s an honor for our staff to add Maddy to the family,” Pitt head coach Jodi Hermanek said in a news release. “Grimm is a fun, experienced and professional talent that connected immediately with the integrity of our staff.

“As a young coach, and current professional softball athlete, Maddy is a walking example for our student-athletes to relate to and grow from.”

Grimm spent one season as an assistant at Ashland. She plays professionally in the summer for the Moh-Beel!USA team of the American Softball Association.

She also played in the National Pro Fastpitch League.

The plan is for Grimm to work with infielders on defense and hitting, the latter her specialty. An all-everything performer at Kent State, Grimm was the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in 2017. She has school record in slugging percentage (.760), runs (172), runs batted in (192) and home runs (69).

She played first base and also was a designated hitter.

Pitt also added Jillian Van Wagnen and Brock Van Faussien as assistants.

“I’m thrilled to be able to work with this coaching staff at Pitt,” Grimm said. “After competing against ‘Herm’ and Jillian for four years in the MAC, I know the kind of energy they bring to the game, and I’m excited to be submerged in their passion for teaching and creating a championship culture. As a young coach, I’m also excited to learn from and assist with Brock, considering his experience at a high caliber program.

“We have a lot of specialties to offer as a staff, so I’m looking forward to seeing how that translates to our performance in the ACC.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer.