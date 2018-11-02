Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
District Colleges

Pitt adds former Ligonier Valley, Kent State star Grimm to softball staff

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Record-breaking softball player Maddy Grimm, who played at Ligonier Valley and Kent State, will join the coaching staff at Pitt/Kent State Athletics
Record-breaking softball player Maddy Grimm, who played at Ligonier Valley and Kent State, will join the coaching staff at Pitt/Kent State Athletics

Updated 5 hours ago

Pitt thinks it has hit a home run with the latest addition to its softball coaching staff.

Former Ligonier Valley and Kent State power-hitter Maddy Grimm will work with the Panthers as a volunteer assistant, the university announced Friday.

“It’s an honor for our staff to add Maddy to the family,” Pitt head coach Jodi Hermanek said in a news release. “Grimm is a fun, experienced and professional talent that connected immediately with the integrity of our staff.

“As a young coach, and current professional softball athlete, Maddy is a walking example for our student-athletes to relate to and grow from.”

Grimm spent one season as an assistant at Ashland. She plays professionally in the summer for the Moh-Beel!USA team of the American Softball Association.

She also played in the National Pro Fastpitch League.

The plan is for Grimm to work with infielders on defense and hitting, the latter her specialty. An all-everything performer at Kent State, Grimm was the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in 2017. She has school record in slugging percentage (.760), runs (172), runs batted in (192) and home runs (69).

She played first base and also was a designated hitter.

Pitt also added Jillian Van Wagnen and Brock Van Faussien as assistants.

“I’m thrilled to be able to work with this coaching staff at Pitt,” Grimm said. “After competing against ‘Herm’ and Jillian for four years in the MAC, I know the kind of energy they bring to the game, and I’m excited to be submerged in their passion for teaching and creating a championship culture. As a young coach, I’m also excited to learn from and assist with Brock, considering his experience at a high caliber program.

“We have a lot of specialties to offer as a staff, so I’m looking forward to seeing how that translates to our performance in the ACC.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me