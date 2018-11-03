District football roundup: Duquesne wins third straight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A.J. Hines ran for 232 yards and a touchdown to lead Duquesne past Wagner, 47-30, in a Northeast Conference game Saturday.

The Dukes (6-3, 3-1) earned their third straight win, and Wagner dropped to 2-7, 1-3.

Daniel Parr threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns for the Dukes, and Daquan Worley added 89 yards on the ground.

On defense, Leandro Debrito recorded nine tackles for Duquesne and returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown.

Sacred Heart 38, Robert Morris 7 — Julius Chestnut rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown as Sacred Heart (6-3, 4-0) ran past Robert Morris (2-7, 0-5) in the NEC. Sacred Heart, which led 35-0 at halftime, outgained Robert Morris, 485-172. Jordan Johnson paced the Colonials with 71 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Division II

Cal (Pa.) 49, Seton Hill 34 — In PSAC play, Jordan Dandridge caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Tyson Hill added five receptions for 125 yards and a TD as Cal (Pa.) (6-4, 5-2) defeated Seton Hill (1-9, 1-6). Cinque Sweeting ran for 84 yards for the Griffins, and Terrel Ford caught seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Slippery Rock 48, Gannon 7 — Wes Hills ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns as Slippery Rock (9-1, 7-0) defeated Gannon (2-8, 2-5) in a PSAC matchup. Roland Rivers III threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Slippery Rock, which outgained Gannon, 506-203.

No. 22 IUP 13, Edinboro 6 — Justice Evans scored on a 1-yard run with 7:09 left as IUP (8-2, 5-2) slipped past Edinboro (6-4, 3-4) in PSAC play. Dillon Sarka kicked field goals of 39 and 43 yards in the second quarter for IUP. Walter Fletcher ran for 186 yards— his eighth 100-yard game of the season— and scored Edinboro’s only touchdown.

Mercyhurst 14, Clarion 7 — Rocky Owens recorded seven tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and an interception as Mercyhurst (4-6, 3-4) defeated Clarion (4-6, 2-5) in the PSAC. Garrett Owens led Mercyhurst with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown. Mylique McGriff paced Clarion with 67 rushing yards.

Division III

No. 19 Washington & Jefferson 33, St. Vincent 9 — Jacob Adams threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Presidents (8-1, 7-1) to a PAC victory at St. Vincent (1-8, 1-7). Andrew Wolf caught 12 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for W&J. Zavion Thompson threw for 139 yards for St. Vincent, and Caleb Collins recorded 14 tackles and an interception.

Westminster 23, Carnegie Mellon 19 — Quarterback Shamon Walker scored on a 27-yard run with 13 seconds left to give Westminster (6-3, 6-2) the PAC win against Carnegie Mellon (4-4, 3-4). The Tartans took the lead 42 seconds earlier on Alex Cline’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Kris Hughes. Bryson Paulinellie caught six passes for 122 yards and a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for Westminster.

No. 21 Wabash 54, Allegheny 17 — Isaac Avant ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wabash (8-1, 7-1) to the NCAC win over Allegheny (5-4, 5-3). Tyler Balla ran for 131 yards for Allegheny.

Bethany 20, Thiel 0 — Bethany (4-5, 4-4) limited Thiel (0-9, 0-8) to 154 yards of offens in its PAC shutout.

Case Western Reserve 41, Waynesburg 17 — Drew Saxton threw for 327 yards and five touchdowns to five receivers to lead Case Western Reserve (7-1, 6-1) to the PAC win against Waynesburg (4-4, 4-3). Tyler Perone threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, and Nick Moretti caught six passes for 108 yards for Waynesburg.